Air Jordan 4 RM “Black/Light Bone” Officially Unveiled

Introducing the Air Jordan 4 RM, Jordan Brand's latest innovation symbolizing a new era of sneaker excellence. RM stands for remastered, reflecting a renewed commitment to quality and craftsmanship. The upcoming "Black/Light Bone" colorway offers a sleek and sophisticated design, with striking contrast between black and light bone hues. Crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, the Air Jordan 4 RM exudes quality and style. From the iconic Jumpman logo to the signature mesh detailing, every aspect reflects Jordan Brand's dedication to excellence.
Designed for both performance and style, this silhouette delivers unparalleled comfort and versatility on and off the court. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to add the "Black/Light Bone" colorway to their collection. With its blend of comfort and flair, the Air Jordan 4 RM promises to be a standout addition to any sneaker rotation. Its remastered design and attention to detail set a new standard for sneaker excellence, making it a must-have for fans of Jordan Brand's iconic heritage. Get ready to elevate your sneaker game with the Air Jordan 4 RM in "Black/Light Bone".
"Black/Light Bone" Air Jordan 4 RM
The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole and midsole with a visible Nike Air bubble. Crafted from black leather, the uppers boast sail suede overlays. Completing the look are black laces and a black tongue, accented by a white Jumpman logo. Nike Air branding is also present on the heels.
Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Black/Light Bone” is going to drop on August 21st. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
