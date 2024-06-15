Air Jordan 4 RM “Black/Light Bone” Officially Unveiled

A remastered Jordan 4 coming later this August.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Black/Light Bone” is going to drop on August 21st. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Designed for both performance and style, this silhouette delivers unparalleled comfort and versatility on and off the court. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to add the "Black/Light Bone" colorway to their collection. With its blend of comfort and flair, the Air Jordan 4 RM promises to be a standout addition to any sneaker rotation. Its remastered design and attention to detail set a new standard for sneaker excellence, making it a must-have for fans of Jordan Brand's iconic heritage. Get ready to elevate your sneaker game with the Air Jordan 4 RM in "Black/Light Bone".

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.