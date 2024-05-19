Air Jordan 4 RM “Black/Light Bone” Receives Retailer Photos

Introducing the Air Jordan 4 RM, Jordan Brand's latest offering that heralds a new era of sneaker innovation. RM stands for remastered, highlighting a renewed commitment to excellence and craftsmanship. The upcoming "Black/Light Bone" colorway captivates with its sleek and sophisticated design. The striking contrast between black and light bone hues elevates the classic silhouette to new heights. Crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, the Air Jordan 4 RM exudes quality and style.

Every aspect of this sneaker, from the iconic Jumpman logo to the signature mesh detailing, reflects Jordan Brand's dedication to excellence. The Air Jordan 4 RM is designed for both performance and style, offering unparalleled comfort and versatility. Whether on the court or the streets, this silhouette delivers a winning combination of comfort and flair. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Black/Light Bone" colorway, sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to add this iconic silhouette to their collection. Overall, the Air Jordan 4 RM is poised to be a standout addition to any sneaker rotation.

"Black/Light Bone" Air Jordan 4 RM

Image via JD Sports UK

These sneakers come with a sail rubber sole and a matching midsole, which includes a Nike Air bubble. The uppers are made from black leather and feature sail suede overlays. They also have black laces and a black tongue. Additionally, a white Jumpman logo is displayed on the tongue. Nike Air branding is also found on the heels.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Black/Light Bone” is going to drop on August 21st. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

