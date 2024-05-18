Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Olympic” Officially Unveiled

BYBen Atkinson143 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sneaker Articles Featured Images.001
Image via Nike

The Olympic pack is coming very soon.

Get ready for the summer Olympics with the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 in its upcoming "Olympic" colorway. This iteration boasts a patriotic color scheme, blending shades of grey, red, and blue. The combination pays homage to the spirit of competition and national pride. Featuring a mix of leather and synthetic materials, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 ensures durability and comfort. The Zoom Air cushioning provides responsive support, making it ideal for both athletic performance and everyday wear.

The "Olympic" colorway adds a bold and dynamic flair to the classic silhouette. Whether you're cheering on your favorite athletes or hitting the streets, this pair is sure to make a statement. With its sleek design and performance-driven features, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 is a versatile option for sneaker enthusiasts. Keep an eye out for its release date and be sure to add this patriotic pair to your collection before the summer games begin. Get ready to show your support in style with the silhouette "Olympic" colorway. This release is shaping up to be a big one, with the Olympics being the event of the summer.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low “Gold Swoosh” Coming Soon: Official Look

"Olympic" Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers have a dark blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. A darker blue suede constructs the uppers, with grey suede overlays. A red Nike Swoosh is on the sides, and navy laces complete the design. The Wings logo is above the Swoosh outlined in navy blue. Nike branding is located on the tongues, adding more red to the color palette. Overall, this pair features a cohesive colorway with a combination of red, blue, and grey.

More Photos

House of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Olympic” will be released at some point this summer, likely in July. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 5 GS “Miami Hurricanes” Officially Revealed

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Air-Jordan-1-High-Zoom-CMFT-2-Summit-White-Bicoastal-Oxidized-Green-DV1307-130-4SneakersAir Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Bicoastal” Officially Unveiled578
Air-Jordan-1-Zoom-CMFT-2-Dia-De-Muertos-FQ8155-010-5SneakersAir Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Día De Muertos” Drop Details4.8K
Air-Jordan-1-Zoom-CMFT-2-Coconut-Milk-Legend-Light-Brown-Light-Dew-DV1305-101-4SneakersAir Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Coconut Milk/Light Dew” Coming Soon2.8K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in ChongqingSneakersAir Jordan 12 “Red Taxi” Official Photos Revealed447