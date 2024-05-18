Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Olympic” Officially Unveiled

Get ready for the summer Olympics with the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 in its upcoming "Olympic" colorway. This iteration boasts a patriotic color scheme, blending shades of grey, red, and blue. The combination pays homage to the spirit of competition and national pride. Featuring a mix of leather and synthetic materials, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 ensures durability and comfort. The Zoom Air cushioning provides responsive support, making it ideal for both athletic performance and everyday wear.

The "Olympic" colorway adds a bold and dynamic flair to the classic silhouette. Whether you're cheering on your favorite athletes or hitting the streets, this pair is sure to make a statement. With its sleek design and performance-driven features, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 is a versatile option for sneaker enthusiasts. Keep an eye out for its release date and be sure to add this patriotic pair to your collection before the summer games begin. Get ready to show your support in style with the silhouette "Olympic" colorway. This release is shaping up to be a big one, with the Olympics being the event of the summer.

"Olympic" Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers have a dark blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. A darker blue suede constructs the uppers, with grey suede overlays. A red Nike Swoosh is on the sides, and navy laces complete the design. The Wings logo is above the Swoosh outlined in navy blue. Nike branding is located on the tongues, adding more red to the color palette. Overall, this pair features a cohesive colorway with a combination of red, blue, and grey.

More Photos

House of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Olympic” will be released at some point this summer, likely in July. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

