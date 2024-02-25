Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Bicoastal” Officially Unveiled

Get ready for the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 in its latest "Bicoastal" colorway, boasting a captivating blend of blue and white hues. This iteration promises a fresh take on the iconic silhouette, combining timeless style with modern comfort. The sneaker features a striking blue and white color scheme, with blue dominating the upper and white accents adding contrast. Crafted with premium materials, including smooth leather and breathable mesh, the shoe offers both durability and breathability for all-day wear. Equipped with Zoom Air cushioning technology, the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 ensures superior comfort and responsiveness with every step.

Whether you're hitting the courts or the streets, these sneakers provide the support you need to stay on top of your game. The "Bicoastal" colorway pays homage to the vibrant energy of both the East and West coasts, making it a versatile addition to any sneaker collection. With its sleek design and dynamic color palette, this Air Jordan 1 iteration will make a statement wherever you go. Stay tuned for the release date, as sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipate getting their hands on this standout pair.

"Bicoastal" Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a bicoastal rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneaker are comprised of a summit white base, with more overlays. A bicoastal Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides and the Air Jordan Wings logo is above it. Also, Zoom Air branding is located on the tongues.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Bicoastal” will be released in April. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

