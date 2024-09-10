Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Anthracite” Officially Unveiled

A sleek new look for this silhouette.

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 is gearing up for the release of its sleek "Anthracite" colorway. This upcoming version features a dark anthracite suede upper, giving it a sophisticated and stealthy look. The soft suede material enhances the shoe's premium feel, making it perfect for both casual wear and street style. Minimal siren red accents on the tongue branding provide just the right pop of color, adding contrast to the otherwise monochromatic design. The subtle red details keep the shoe understated yet stylish, making it a versatile choice for various outfits.

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 is known for its enhanced comfort and cushioning, designed to provide all-day wearability. With its lightweight construction and supportive feel, this model is ideal for those who value both style and functionality. The "Anthracite" colorway adds a fresh, modern twist to the classic Air Jordan 1 silhouette, appealing to sneakerheads looking for something unique yet timeless. This release is expected to be a hit among fans who appreciate minimalist designs with just a hint of flair. Keep an eye out for the official release date as this pair is sure to be a must-have.

"Anthracite" Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers have an anthracite rubber sole with a clean off-white midsole. Further, dark grey suede makes up the base of the uppers and there are matching suede overlays. Also, an anthracite Nike Swoosh adds extra details. To add a pop of color, siren red accents include the the Zoom Air branding on the tongues.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Anthracite” will be released sometime this fall/winter. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

