Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “You’re Welcome” Officially Unveiled

This pair drops tomorrow.

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 is set to turn heads with its upcoming "You're Welcome" colorway. This edition features a bold mix of navy, red, and pale ivory, creating a vibrant and eye-catching design. The rich navy suede serves as the base, giving the sneaker a deep, luxurious look. Pale ivory leather overlays provide a striking contrast, enhancing the overall visual appeal. Adding to the bold design, metallic red accents on the Swoosh and laces bring a pop of color that ties the whole look together. The mix of materials not only adds depth but also gives the sneaker a premium feel.

The "You're Welcome" colorway is perfect for those who want to make a statement with their footwear. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 is known for its comfort, and this release is no different. The Zoom Air cushioning ensures that each step is as comfortable as it is stylish. Unique branding on the insoles, including the playful phrases "You're Welcome" and "Have a Nike Day," adds a touch of personality to this already standout sneaker. Set to drop soon, the "You're Welcome" colorway is a must-have for fans of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2.

"You're Welcome" Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers have a tan rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. Further, navy suede makes up the base of the uppers and pale overy leather overlays and a dark red Nike Swoosh adds extra details. Also, a grey Air Jordan Wings logo and red laces add extra touches. Also, "Zoom Air" branding can be found on the tongue, in university gold.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “You’re Welcome” will be released on August 28th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike