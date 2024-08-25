Nike Book 1 “Halloween” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

DBook is getting a spooky shoe.

The Nike Book 1, Devin Booker’s signature shoe, is gearing up for a spooky release with its upcoming "Halloween" colorway. This edition features a sleek black upper that sets a dark and mysterious tone, perfect for the Halloween season. The black base is contrasted by vibrant orange and white details, adding a festive flair to the design. One of the standout features of this colorway is the Swoosh, which showcases zigzag stitching reminiscent of Frankenstein's stitches. This unique detail gives the shoe a playful yet edgy vibe, making it a perfect fit for the Halloween theme.

The combination of the bold orange accents against the black upper creates a striking look that’s sure to turn heads. The Nike Book 1 "Halloween" not only offers a stylish design but also continues to deliver the performance that Devin Booker’s signature line is known for. The shoe provides excellent support and comfort, making it ideal for both on-court action and everyday wear. Whether you’re a fan of Booker or just love a good Halloween-themed sneaker, the "Halloween" colorway of the Nike Book 1 is a must-have. Keep an eye out for its release and get ready to add some spooky style to your collection.

"Halloween" Nike Book 1

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from a black leather. Further, the Nike Swoosh features zigzag stitching. Black laces and a matching tongue complete the look. Booker's personal branding, with "BOOK" in vibrant orange on the tongues, adds a Halloween-themed touch. Finally, "Chapter One" is featured on the heels in a spooky font.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Book 1 “Halloween” is releasing on October 30th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

