Nike Book 1 "1995 All-Star" Releasing Next Summer

What was once a player's exclusive is now hitting the public.

The Nike Book 1 is Devin Booker’s first signature sneaker, and it’s still making waves. The upcoming "1995 All-Star" colorway is particularly exciting. This edition draws inspiration from the vibrant jerseys worn during the 1995 NBA All-Star Game, featuring a mix of purple, blue, and orange tones. These colors pay homage to a classic era in basketball, while also reflecting Booker’s bold style on the court. The Nike Book 1 is designed with performance and style in mind. The "1995 All-Star" colorway showcases a purple base, accented with bright blue and orange details. The mix of these colors creates a dynamic, eye-catching look that stands out in any setting.

The shoe’s design is sleek and modern, yet it carries a nostalgic vibe, connecting Booker’s present with basketball’s past. Comfort is a key focus of the Nike Book 1. It features advanced cushioning to support explosive movements and all-day wear. The durable outsole provides excellent traction, ensuring stability during intense play. The "1995 All-Star" colorway not only highlights the shoe’s innovative design but also celebrates a significant moment in basketball history. This release is a must-have for fans of Devin Booker and classic NBA style.

"All-Star" Nike Book 1

The sneakers feature an orange rubber sole and a black midsole. Purple material constructs the uppers, with more purple overlays. Also, blue laces and a light purple tongue complete the sneakers. The sides feature Booker's jersey #1 and the heels feature 4 orange stars. Overall, this vibrant and nostalgic sneaker is hitting the shelves later next summer.