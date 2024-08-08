Nike Book 1 “Moss Point” Releasing Next Summer

It's been a year since Booker first suited up in these.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Book 1 “Moss Point” is going to drop in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they drop. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

The sneakers feature a light translucent rubber sole and a cream midsole. A light material constructs the uppers, with a grey leather overlay. Also, grey laces and a light grey tongue complete the sneakers. The sides feature "No Sir” and “Yes Ma’am,” paying homage to Booker's Southern childhood. Overall, there's no doubt these sneakers will be big. Booker is a massive star in the NBA, and fans will be incredibly happy to get their hands on his first signature shoe.

The "Moss Point" iteration promises a unique twist, and it will certainly become a fan-favorite basketball sneaker in the future . The combination of classic and innovative features in the Nike Book 1 makes it a sought-after sneaker. Its comfort, durability, and eye-catching style have garnered a dedicated following. The anticipation surrounding the "Moss Point" colorway suggests an exciting evolution in the series, appealing to those looking for something fresh and distinctive.

