Nike Book 1 “Moss Point” Releasing Next Summer

By Ben Atkinson
Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 5
LILLE, FRANCE - JULY 31: Devin Booker #15 of Team United States looks on during a Men's Group Phase - Group C game between the United States and South Sudan on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 31, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
It's been a year since Booker first suited up in these.

The Nike Book 1 is a standout in the sneaker world, blending style and comfort seamlessly. Devin Booker wore the pair in November 2023, sparking major interest. The anticipated release in early 2024 never happened, leaving fans disappointed. Now, they are expected to drop in the summer of 2025. The upcoming "Moss Point" colorway is generating buzz among fans and collectors alike. This edition is set to bring a fresh vibe to the Nike Book 1 lineup. With its sleek design and versatile appeal, the Nike Book 1 has carved its place as a go-to choice for both fashion-forward individuals and athletes.

The "Moss Point" iteration promises a unique twist, and it will certainly become a fan-favorite basketball sneaker in the future. The combination of classic and innovative features in the Nike Book 1 makes it a sought-after sneaker. Its comfort, durability, and eye-catching style have garnered a dedicated following. The anticipation surrounding the "Moss Point" colorway suggests an exciting evolution in the series, appealing to those looking for something fresh and distinctive.

"Moss Point" Nike Book 1

The sneakers feature a light translucent rubber sole and a cream midsole. A light material constructs the uppers, with a grey leather overlay. Also, grey laces and a light grey tongue complete the sneakers. The sides feature "No Sir” and “Yes Ma’am,” paying homage to Booker's Southern childhood. Overall, there's no doubt these sneakers will be big. Booker is a massive star in the NBA, and fans will be incredibly happy to get their hands on his first signature shoe.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Book 1 “Moss Point” is going to drop in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they drop. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

