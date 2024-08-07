Air Jordan 4 “Aluminum” Receives Rumored Release Date

This women's exclusive comes at the perfect time.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Aluminum” will be released on May 3rd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

These sneakers showcase a white rubber sole paired with a matching white midsole. Also, the base and overlays are crafted from white leather, giving them a clean and sophisticated appearance. Furthermore, light blue details adorn the area above the midsole and the sockliner. Finally, metallic aluminum blue accents are featured on the lace supports.

The Air Jordan 4 is gearing up to drop in the fresh "Aluminum" colorway. This edition sports a clean white and aluminum blue palette, offering a sleek and modern vibe that fits perfectly in any sneaker collection. The upper is made from premium white leather, ensuring both durability and style. Aluminum blue accents, found on the eyelets, heel tab, and iconic Jumpman logo on the tongue, add a touch of elegance. The midsole features a blend of white and aluminum blue, enhancing the overall aesthetic. Additionally, the shoe is equipped with a cushioned sole for superior comfort and support.

