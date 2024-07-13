Air Jordan 4 “Aluminum” Coming Soon: First Look Revealed

A fresh update for the AJ4.

The Air Jordan 4 is set to release in the refreshing "Aluminum" colorway. This new edition features a clean white and aluminum blue color scheme. The light tones create a sleek and modern look, perfect for any sneaker collection. The upper is crafted from premium white leather, offering durability and style. Aluminum blue accents highlight the design, adding a touch of elegance. These accents are found on the eyelets, heel tab, and the iconic Jumpman logo on the tongue. The midsole combines both white and aluminum blue, enhancing the overall aesthetic. The shoe also features a cushioned sole for superior comfort and support.

The rubber outsole provides excellent traction, making it ideal for both casual wear and athletic activities. The Air Jordan 4 is known for its distinctive silhouette and innovative design. This "Aluminum" colorway maintains the classic elements while introducing a fresh, contemporary vibe. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this release. The combination of white and aluminum blue gives the Air Jordan 4 a versatile appeal. It's perfect for those who appreciate a clean, stylish look. Keep an eye out for the release date. The Air Jordan 4 "Aluminum" is sure to be a standout addition to any sneaker rotation.

"Aluminum" Air Jordan 4

