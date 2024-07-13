Adidas AE 1 Low USA “Night Indigo” Officially Revealed

Ant is planning on tearing up the Olympics in these.

The Adidas AE 1 Low is set to release in the "Night Indigo" colorway, timed perfectly for the Olympics. As Anthony Edwards plays for Team USA, these sneakers will be a standout on the court. Also, the "Night Indigo" colorway features a dark blue color scheme, giving it a sleek and bold appearance. Red and white undertones add vibrant accents to the design. These elements make the Adidas AE 1 Low both stylish and functional. The shoe's design includes red accents on the eyelets and Adidas branding. White undertones on the midsole provide a clean contrast, enhancing the overall look.

The combination of dark blue, red, and white gives the sneaker a patriotic feel, perfect for representing Team USA. It includes a cushioned midsole for superior comfort and support. Further, the rubber outsole offers great traction, making it ideal for high-intensity games. Sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the "Night Indigo" colorway. Its blend of style and performance makes it a must-have for any collection. Overall, keep an eye out for the release date. The Adidas AE 1 Low "Night Indigo" is sure to be a hit on and off the court.

"Night Indigo" Adidas AE 1 Low USA

The sneakers feature a navy rubber sole and a navy upper that features hexagonal patterns throughout the uppers. The sneakers feature a red base, that can be seen throughout the pattern. Navy laces are also present and a white Adidas logo is found on the heels. Overall, the Adidas AE 1 "Night Indigo" allows Anthony Edwards to play his explosive style, and they will certainly do the same for you.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Adidas AE 1 Low USA “Night Indigo” will be released on August 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

