Adidas AE 1 Low “Slime Green” Gets Official Images

An eye-catching look for Ant's sneaker.

Sole Retriever reports that the Adidas AE 1 Low USA “Slime Green” will be released at some point this September. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a slime green rubber sole and slime green that features hexagonal patterns throughout the uppers. The sneakers feature a green base, that can be seen throughout the pattern. Black laces are also present and a slime green Adidas logo is found on the heels. Overall, the Adidas AE 1 allows Anthony Edwards to play his explosive style, and they will certainly do the same for you.

The Adidas AE 1 Low, Anthony Edwards' signature sneaker, is set to release in the bold "Sime Green" colorway . This edition features a vibrant shade of green across the majority of the shoe, making it eye-catching and fresh. Black accents near the top of the sneaker provide contrast, giving it a sleek, modern look. Coming off a gold medal win with Team USA, Anthony Edwards has been gaining attention for both his skills on the court and his growing signature line. The AE 1 Low combines performance and style, making it perfect for both athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

