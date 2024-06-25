The 11 Best Sneakers Of 2024 So Far

The first half of 2024 has already been huge for sneakers.

Welcome to our roundup of the best sneakers of 2024 so far. From iconic Dunks to legendary Kobes and timeless Jordans, the first half of this year has delivered a stellar lineup of kicks. Featuring collaborations, tributes, and fresh designs, these releases showcase the fusion of innovation and nostalgia in sneaker culture. Below, we dive into the hottest releases that have set the stage for an exciting second half of the year.

11. NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 “Total Orange”

Image via Nike

Starting our list at number 11 is the highly anticipated NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 "Total Orange." This collaboration with Drake's NOCTA label is set to make waves in the sneaker community. The vibrant “Total Orange” colorway merges NOCTA's distinct style with the sleek design of the Hot Step 2 silhouette. The bold orange upper exudes confidence and it's certainly one of the best sneakers Of 2024.

10. Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Mambacita”

Image via Nike

At number 10 on this list, we have a classic Kobe silhouette that pays tribute to his daughter. The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Mambacita" pays homage to Kobe Bryant's enduring legacy with a colorway dedicated to his daughter, Gigi. Combining performance and style, these sneakers embody the essence of basketball, celebrating Gigi Bryant's vibrant spirit and passion for the game. The lively color palette mirrors Gigi's joyful demeanor, adorned with gold-stitched Nike Swoosh logos and Kobe Bryant's emblem on the tongues.

9. Futura Laboratories x Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

Next up at number 9, we delve into a highly anticipated collaboration that seamlessly merges skate culture with artistic innovation. The Futura Laboratories x Nike SB Dunk Low has already made waves, redefining sneaker design with its distinctive approach. Known for iconic designs, Futura Laboratories brings its artistic flair to the classic SB Dunk Low silhouette, captivating sneaker enthusiasts worldwide.

8. Nike Sabrina 1 “Brooklyn’s Finest”

Image via Nike

Renowned for its comfort and excellent foot support, the Sabrina 1 enhances on-court performance with a striking blend of purple, blue, and black mesh overlays. As the WNBA gains momentum with stars like Sabrina Ionescu leading the charge, we can expect even bigger things in the second half of 2024. This sneaker not only supports athletic prowess but also celebrates the dynamic spirit of women's basketball.

7. Nike KD 4 “Weatherman”

Image via Nike

The Nike KD 4 "Weatherman" made a triumphant return in May, reigniting nostalgia among sneaker enthusiasts. Released in 2011, this iconic silhouette gained fame for its unique "Weatherman" theme, inspired by Kevin Durant's fascination with meteorology. The sneaker's vibrant green and yellow colorway, mimicking weather maps, captured the imagination of fans then and continues to do so now. Its re-release not only pays homage to Durant's early days but also reaffirms its status as a coveted piece in sneaker history.

6. Nike Air Max Dn

Image via Nike

Coming in at number 6, the Nike Air Max Dn. Known for its sleek design and versatile performance, the Air Max Dn blends modern aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. Each iteration showcases Nike's commitment to comfort and style, featuring a variety of materials from breathable mesh to durable synthetics. Just off of creativity alone, this has to be one of the best sneakers of 2024, so far.

5. Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue"

Image via Nike

Number 5 on the list is the Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue," a timeless release renowned for its iconic color scheme and cultural significance. The Air Jordan 4 silhouette itself holds a prestigious place in sneaker history. It is celebrated for its robust design and groundbreaking innovations. The "Military Blue" colorway continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. It embodies the enduring appeal of the Air Jordan legacy.

4. Adidas AE 1 “Velocity Blue”

Image via Adidas

Next up is the Adidas AE 1 “Velocity Blue”, a signature sneaker that gained attention during Anthony Edwards' stellar NBA Playoff performances. This iteration showcases a striking deep blue hue, enveloping the entire sneaker for a bold and captivating aesthetic. Edwards' influence on the court is mirrored in the design. The AE 1 "Velocity Blue" is a standout choice for fans of both performance and style.

3. Nike Dunk Low “Varsity Green”

Image via Nike

Coming in at number 3, the Nike Dunk Low “Varsity Green” continues to solidify its iconic status on this list. Known for its timeless appeal, this iteration features a pristine white leather base contrasted with rich, deep green overlays. As a testament to its classic design, the Nike Dunk Low "Varsity Green" stands out as a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. It blends heritage with contemporary style effortlessly.

2. Nike Air DT Max 96

Image via Nike

Taking the second spot on this list is the Nike Air DT Max '96, now available in the striking "Black/Varsity Maize" colorway. This classic sneaker effortlessly blends black and vibrant yellow, injecting a bold flair into its design. With its chunky silhouette and retro appeal rooted in the '90s, the Air DT Max '96 not only pays homage to its origins but also offers modern comfort and durability with premium materials and sneaker technology.

1. Air Jordan 4 "Bred Reimagined"

Image via Nike

The top sneaker release of 2024 so far is undoubtedly the Air Jordan 4 "Bred Reimagined". The Air Jordan 4, set for a highly anticipated comeback, has captivated sneakerheads and basketball aficionados alike with its timeless appeal. This iconic sneaker introduced innovations such as a transparent heel cushion and enhanced side support, revolutionizing sneaker design. Over the years, the Jordan 4 has embraced various colorways and collaborations, solidifying its place as a cherished icon in the sneaker world.