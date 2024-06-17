Nike SB PS8 “Olympic” Officially Unveiled

SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
Bold black animal print overlays with vibrant blue laces create a dynamic look.

The Nike SB PS8 is set to launch in a striking "Olympic" colorway. The white base serves as a pristine canvas, allowing the design elements to stand out vividly. Bold black animal print overlays add a dynamic, wild touch to the overall look. This mix of materials enhances visual appeal while offering superior breathability and flexibility. Blue laces inject a vibrant burst of color, contrasting sharply with the monochromatic base. Monarch details further elevate the design, adding an extra layer of sophistication and style.

The Nike SB PS8 retains the classic silhouette that has made it a favorite among skateboarders. Its design ensures maximum comfort and support, essential for performing tricks and enduring long skate sessions. The Flyknit upper molds to the foot for a snug fit, while leather overlays provide added support and durability. The "Olympic" colorway will make a significant impact. With its blend of modern materials and bold design choices, it exemplifies Nike's commitment to innovation and style. The Nike SB PS8 "Olympic" ensures you ride in style, blending performance and fashion seamlessly.

"Olympic" Nike SB PS8

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a semi-translucent rubber sole paired with a dark blue midsole. The uppers are crafted from a combination of white Flyknit and leather, featuring black animal print overlays for added flair. Additionally, a dark Swoosh adorns the sides. Bright blue laces and Monarch branding provide the finishing touches to these standout sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB PS8 “Olympic” will be released this summer, with other sources reporting June 22nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

