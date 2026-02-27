DJ Akademiks Clowns Yung Miami For Wanting A Man With $100 Million

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
DJ Akademiks Clowns Yung Miami Wanting Man With 100 Million
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 26: (EDITOR'S NOTE: A special effects lens filter has been used in this image.) Yung Miami attends 4Ever Fridays Hosted by Yung Miami at Bamboo NightClub on July 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks and Yung Miami have clashed online before, so we'll see if this $100 million debate elicits a response from Caresha.

Yung Miami recently explained her high standards for a romantic partner, saying that she wants a man who has at least $100 million to his name. During a recent livestream, DJ Akademiks clowned this perspective, arguing that she won't find this type of man in the media and social spaces she finds herself in.

In a clip caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter, he advised Caresha to "hit the Saweetie dash," referring to escort allegations against her concerning European soccer players. Ak mostly dragged the California femcee and doubled down on his allegations, saying that the former City Girl won't find her $100 million man "on UPROXX or The Shade Room."

From there, DJ Akademiks brought up Yung Miami's controversial relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs from a few years ago. He suggested she should get back with the Bad Boy mogul if she wants that kind of money. Of course, Combs remains behind bars on federal charges of transporting individuals across state lines for the purposes of prostitution.

"Ain't nobody stupid enough to give some ghetto chick out of Miami a $100 million lifestyle," the commentator argued. "Get some etiquette class and go over to Europe or go to Dubai... She can find $100 million, but Caresha's still on some ratchet s**t... You got to go to F1 racing events [and] yacht week south of France..."

Then, Ak expressed his beliefs in two paths of messing around: the "hopeless romantics" (which he doesn't attribute Caresha to, referencing Cassie instead) and the people who are just in it for the lifestyle. Finally, he claimed jealousy among Diddy's partners over their alleged "freak-off" participation.

Yung Miami & Diddy's Relationship

Considering Yung Miami and DJ Akademiks' previous clashes, we'll see if she responds. She previously dropped a diss track against him for criticizing her music and her personal life, although things died down a lot since then.

Yung Miami and Diddy dated on and off in an open relationship from 2021 to 2023, with his sexual misconduct scandal marking an end for them. She denied any involvement in his allegations and has since kept her distance.

Elsewhere, the "Tea Time" lyricist is focusing on her new music and business endeavors. Maybe she doesn't pay this any mind, as many folks are criticizing Ak's perspective on her behalf. We'll see if Yung Miami finds her $100 million man one day.

