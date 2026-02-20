Tea Time - Song by Yung Miami

Since Yung Miami confirmed the end of City Girls in the summer of 2024, her musical output hasn't been all that plentiful. But it seems like she's going to make 2026 her year. In the last two days, the Miami femcee has dropped two singles in the narrative-correcting "News Flash" on February 18 and now "Tea Time" as of today. Both are her first releases since April 2024's "CFWM" featuring Skilla Baby. Here, though, we are going to focus on "Tea Time," which finds Miami confident as ever. "I'm just some real fine shit, all you b*tches ugly (Hahaha) / Can't stop, won't stop, sh*t too legit (Can't stop, won't stop, can't stop, won't stop, can't stop, mm)," she boasts on the chorus. It's sure to go viral on shortform content apps with quotable lines like these and should wind up on her debut solo album coming later this year.
Release Date: February 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "Tea Time"
Droptop slidin' in the spider (Ooh)
Copycat b*tch you a biter (Ooh)
Might take your n**** from you, I'm a sniper (True)
In my prime, I could never be your wife (B*tch, who?)