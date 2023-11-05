Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Bringing Up Diddy’s Ex Cassie

Yung Miami has no time for anyone saying she didn't learn from Cassie as she pushes forward in her relationship with Diddy. "I think you under the wrong b-tch page LMAOOOOO," Miami replied to one hater on Instagram. The claims that Miami is headed down the same path as Diddy's infamous ex is one that has been used time and time against Miami. Clearly, she's tired of hearing it.

The biggest name to recently bring it up was Azealia Banks. Last month, she turned her attention on the on-and-off couple of Diddy and Yung Miami. "Can we also stop pretending like @diddy has done anything for hip-hop or Black people?...[coercing] artists into compromising sexual encounters to blackmail them." As her rant continued, the Banks went after Diddy for "stealing" his ex, Cassie, from Ryan Leslie. Banks then noted that Diddy did "absolutely nothing with her for over a decade." Furthermore, she also turned around and took aim at Yung Miami. "Think about it, it took 25 years of stealing, doing drugs, and getting drunk to just now have cracked a $1 billion net worth. What's he got to show for it? Caresha?" Banks can always be trusted to be beefing with someone, even when she's making a return to music.

Yung Miami & Diddy Dish On Their Sex Life

However, regardless of what people say, the pair seem pretty happy together. Back in September, Miami revealed some juicy details about their sex life. The pillow talk came as the on-off couple hit up the latest episode of Love Radio on Apple. Of particular note was the discussion about just how Diddy can go for. "Let me tell y'all something. This n-gga don't go to sleep. I be like goddamn. I'ma tell y'all something, for real, for real, for real, I really thought that I was gon' make him tap out...This n-gga don't go to sleep. I be like, 'You need to go to sleep.' You gotta be charged up like a Tesla," the City Girl revealed.

It's not the first time the couple has spilled the tea on their sex life. Earlier this year, Yung Miami revealed one of her bedroom preferences on Caresha Please. The activity in question was golden showers, which Miami was more than happy to defend. "I don't know, it just do something for me," Miami said matter of factly. As "PeeGate" began to trend on social media, Miami refused to back down over her preferences. "Y'all know Idgaf! Resha Roulette ain't for the weak," she said in a pair of tweets.

