Yung Miami Flexes Massive Diamond Ring, Celebrates Diddy’s 54th Birthday

Yung Miami recently took to social media to show off some of her seriously eye-catching bling. In a new photo, he's seen rocking a massive teardrop-shaped diamond on one of her fingers, with yet another diamond ring on the finger immediately next to it. She complimented the flashy jewelry with a diamond-inspired jumpsuit, which is nearly as head-turning as the pricey pieces themselves.

She flexed her iced out hands, and her curve-hugging fit, in a series of Instagram Stories. Later on in her Story, she shared a clip of herself alongside her man, Diddy. The couple was grabbing a bite to eat at what appeared to be a diner. Her Diddy posts didn't stop there, however. The Grammy-winning artist turned 54 today, and of course, the City Girl shared a variety of carousels and collages in honor of the occasion.

Read More: Yung Miami And Stunna Girl Clarify That There’s No Beef

Yung Miami Shows Off Her Eye-Catching Jewelry

She shared a series of sweet photos of the two of them together on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption. In the photos, the pair is seen enjoying a few luxurious baecations, hitting the club, chilling at home, and more. "Happy birthday @diddy There's no other place I'd rather be! I love to rock with you," she wrote alongside a white heart emoji.

She went on to share another message for him on Twitter alongside a similar collage of photos. "Happy birthday papi," she captioned the Tweet. As expected, countless fans and peers have flooded the artist's comments section with birthday wishes and supportive messages.

Yung Miami Shares Birthday Post For Diddy

What do you think of Yung Miami's recent posts? Are you a fan of her flashy diamond rings? How do you feel about her showing love to Diddy on his 54th birthday? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: DJ Akademiks In Tears Over Saucy Santana Beef, Dr. Umar & Yung Miami Weigh In

[Via][Via][Via]