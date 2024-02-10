Yung Miami Lives Her Best Life On Birthday Trip Amid "50/50" Criticism

Earlier this week, Yung Miami dropped a new solo single called "50/50," which has since received a great deal of criticism online. While some listeners think the City Girl popped off, others argue that she should stick with JT, and are leaving plenty of nasty comments on social media. "I would have rather had another episode of Caresha Please," one Instagram user claims in The Shade Room's comments section. "This not it," another writes.

Some users are also upset that she dropped her song so shortly after the release of JT's new solo single, "Sideways." Amid the backlash, Yung Miami took to Twitter to share her own theory on why she's getting so much hate. "Cause they hate to see pretty b*tches at the top they like to keep us on leash," she theorizes. She's also gone on to repost various fans' Tweets coming to her defense.

Yung Miami Drops New Solo Single "50/50"

Luckily, it doesn't look like she's letting all the hate get her down. She recently set off for Vegas to celebrate her 30th birthday, and shared various photos and clips from the trip on social media. In one clip, the Florida-born performer is seen getting onto her private jet, which was completely decked out with "Yams" balloons, sweet treats, and more.

She even showed off her custom "Happy Birthday Yung Miami" welcome mat, as well as some personalized "Caresha Air" pillows. Several of the femcee's friends joined her on the trip, whom she thanked with a heartfelt toast before takeoff.

Yung Miami Parties In Vegas For Her 30th Birthday

What do you think of Yung Miami's new solo single? Do you think she deserves the criticism she's getting online? What about her 30th birthday trip in Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

