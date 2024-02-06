Deion Sanders Inspires Yung Miami's Latest Yams Era Look

As an Aquarius, Yung Miami is a professional at doing things in her own way. Other femcees who fall under this sign include Megan Thee Stallion and Justina Valentine, both of whom also take a distinct approach to how they move in the spotlight. For the latest chapter of her career, Miami is all about the Yams, which she's been discussing frequently on social media, though not everyone is clear on exactly what to expect from the rapper-turned-podcaster in this era.

"The Yams Era is my Primetime," the mother of two wrote on Instagram earlier this week in the caption of a promotional video. "In the Yams we do ginger hair... Focus on ourselves... And get money! Yams is the new lingo... To my fans, the YAMS... This is the new us," Miami further declared of her rebrand. Since then, her socials have filled with more content promoting her work, including a reference to NFL icon Deion Sanders with her sporty outfit. "We ain't got tomorrow. We ain't got now. We ain't got next," she wrote beneath Tuesday's (February 6) upload. "We got now. We ain't coming no more. We're here. #Yams 🍠🍠🍠."

Yung Miami Channels an NFL Icon

In the comments, a few helpful fans helped to explain Miami's concept to anyone feeling lost. "From a marketing perspective: Yams – term coined for Miami back in the day," one of them began. "Deion 'Prime Time' Sanders in his prime, Coach Prime is also from Ft. Myers, FL. Yams Era = Caresha in her 'prime,' she's portraying paying homage to her roots, being in her prime, with a nostalgic feel. MY TAKE IMO 🔥🔥🔥 🍠."

Even if Yung Miami doesn't plan on pursuing a solo rap career as JT launches hers, the Florida native is still bringing in big bucks thanks to her Caresha Please brand. Click the link below to read how much she made on a recent monthly statement, and let us know if you're excited for Miami's Yams Era to unfold in the comments.

