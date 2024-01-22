Yung Miami Shares "Caresha Please" Drinking Game

City Girls rapper Yung Miami has crafted quite the vessel for drama on her podcast Caresha Please. It's where she's discussed numerous ongoing circumstances of her own like her current beef with DJ Akademiks. Though she has notoriously been pretty silent on the drama surrounding Diddy's months of sexual harassment lawsuits. Despite that, she shared some impressive numbers about what the brand is raking in. She revealed it's already made more than $1 million this month alone.

Adding to that revenue stream is a newly released drinking game themed around the podcast. It's called Resha Roulette and comes with four shot glasses and 120 cards. It's a truth or dare style game with cards dishing out challenges that contestants can either perform or drink. Though the game obviously warns you to drink responsibly, positive reviews are already pouring in on websites where the game is being sold. Fans are loving how much the game encourages players to leave their comfort zones and spill some real tea.

Yung Miami's New Drinking Game

Earlier this month Yung Miami previewed some new solo music. In the tease of the song she took some direct shots at DJ Akademiks doubling down on their beef. The streamer tried to aim back at her last week by spreading some recent rumors about her and Diddy. Miami isn't the only City Girl working on solo material though. Last year the duo released their new album RAW. The project contained one official JT solo song called "No Bars." Even before the full record was released though, JT was already teasing more solo material coming soon.

This year she appears to be following up on it. She's shared teasers for a handful of songs already including recent videos where she performs them karaoke style. She also promised earlier this year that her New Year's Resolution was to make more great songs and not just great verses. Would you play Yung Miami's new card game Resha Roulette with friends? What do you think of the impressive money she's made off the card game so far? Let us know in the comment section below.

