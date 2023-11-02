Diddy Remembers What Helped Him Become A Billionaire: “I Think About It Every Day”

Diddy is in rare air in the hip-hop industry. He is one of just a handful of rappers to achieve reaching billionaire status. The rapper and music mogul accomplished this feat back in late October of 2022. This really cements him as one of the greatest visionaries in the genre. Diddy was able to do this through tons of different business avenues. Those include his Bad Boys record label, his joint efforts in the alcohol business, his alkaline water line, and plenty of others. He touched on this in a recent Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview.

In addition to his wealth, the rapper talked about a hilarious but serious experience with a crazy psychedelic. He also recalled some crazy things he did as a kid to make any sort of money he could. "Look you have to understand me, I’m self-made. I come from just putting two quarters together, $2 together, I was a paperboy when I was 12." He continues, “Wasn’t even allowed to be a paperboy, I was running a paperboy scam, you know what I’m saying, so I was delivering papers for paperboys and I was splitting the money with them."

Diddy Recalls The Grind During His Childhood

On top of that, Diddy was also cleaning bathrooms in New York during the heatwaves, as well as painting homes. All of this he says was very fulfilling. "Work hard, you get what you deserve, and I’m blessed to have had people support me." Because of this, he always thinks about how far he has come. "I think about it every day." He should and it cool to see him to continue to win every day.

