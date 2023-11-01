Diddy Reflects On Experience With Toad Venom Psychedelics

Diddy recently reflected on his experience using psychedelic toad venom, also known as 5-MeO-DMT, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday. “I’m the type of guy [who’ll] try anything once… with an ambulance outside,” Diddy joked on the show. “Eric didn’t see what I saw,” he added, referencing Eric Andre, who previously discussed his own experience with the drug with Jimmy Kimmel.

Diddy continued: "I had an experience. I had heard Mike Tyson and Joe Rogan talking about it. You know, you have to be in the wave of just like, into looking for what's passed here sometimes to be into psychedelics. But, it's something that I wouldn't recommend unless you are using my man and I'll give y'all my man's number after this. I wouldn’t advise it to anybody, but I could just speak on my experiences. I took the chance." From there, he added that he won't go into detail about how it went. "That's the rules," he said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Diddy had previously confirmed that he experimented with psychedelic toad venom during an interview with The New York Times. “I’m a big old hippie,” he told the outlet. “I had a little bit of ego left in me. And when I did toad, I officially had a ego death.” After describing the drug as life-changing, he added: “It’s a journey you don’t even remember. The best way to describe it is it’s just like a opening of a whole different portal, without you seeing it open.” Check out Diddy's latest comments on the trip below.

Diddy Discusses Trying Toad Venom

Elsewhere in the Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance, Diddy discusses his Halloween costume, the rumor that he once tried to fight Will Smith, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

