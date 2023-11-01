Diddy Wears Batman Costume After Getting In Trademark Trouble For Joker Outfit

Diddy trolled Warner Bros. on Halloween by wearing a Batman costume after the company asked him not to dress up as the Joker. In a video on Instagram, he explained that the studio claimed he was "breaching the trademark."

“Breaking Halloween news,” he said in the video. “Last year after I did the Black Joker, I got a bunch of emails from the studios telling me to not be the Joker anymore, that I was breaching the trademark. So I don’t know what I’m gonna be this year. But I will say, to the motherf*cker that took all this time, we talking about sending me six full papers — I’m not even gon’ show the business on the papers — but to tell me not to be the Joker, I wanna tell you, you win. I’m not gon’ be the Joker this year, just because your ass had enough time to fuck up my motherf*cking Halloween.”

Read More: Diddy Reportedly Banned From Dressing As The Joker By Warner Bros. Entertainment

Diddy Attends Howard University's Homecoming

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)

It's not the first time Diddy has referenced getting in trouble for last year's Joker costume. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, earlier this week, he showed off a letter he received from Warner Bros. “Last year I was the Joker, and I actually got a letter from the studio that I can no longer be the Joker because they said it broke their trademark that I did it too good, I swear,” he said. “I have this letter from Warner Bros. Tomorrow, Warner Bros. lawyers, can you see me? Put this camera on me right here. Head of legal, tomorrow, watch what I do.”

Diddy Trolls Warner Bros. With Batman Costume

Check out Diddy's Batman costume and his comments on getting in trouble with Warner Bros. above. Be on the lookout for further updates on other celebrities' Halloween costumes on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Diddy Brings The Heat With Immense New Project “The Love Album: Off The Grid”

[Via]