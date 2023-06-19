Caresha
- MusicDJ Akademiks Blames Yung Miami For Diddy Lawsuit, Calls Her "Caresha Maxwell"The media personality wasted no time in targeting the CIty Girl, tagging Trump, the FBI, and the DEA on Twitter amid his claims.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYung Miami Called Out By Security Claiming She Ignored ThemShe clapped back at the security officer in the comments of the post.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYung Miami Gives Pregnancy Tests & More Lewd Items For Birthday Trip GuestsWhile a lot of folks were clowning the City Girl online for doing this for her 30th birthday, others would argue there's no better way to celebrate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsYung Miami & Southside Party Together, Ironically Bump "F My Baby Dad"They laughed Sexyy Red's lyrics off to one another as they enjoyed a club outing, which might be the former couple's first post-Christmas link-up.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYung Miami & Lil Baby Flirt At Recent Performance"If I throw it back, can you catch it?" the City Girl asked the Atlanta MC, creating a show moment that many took as a direct proposition.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYung Miami Fans Express More Concern For Her Amid More Diddy AllegationsWith so much coming out about Sean Combs' alleged behavior, fans continue to plead for the City Girl to speak out.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralYung Miami Trends Amid Diddy Accusations, Fans Want Her Far Away From HimAs fans pointed out connections between the City Girl and Cassie, fans are flooding her social media pages until she addresses the issue.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYung Miami Refutes Diddy Golden Showers Claims"My mama cussed me the f**k out about that. I was like, 'Damn, I gotta stop resending s**t, for real, for real,'" she confessed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDiddy Believes Yung Miami Will Be Like Oprah WinfreyThe Bad Boy executive and business mogul thinks that the City Girl will one day reach Oprah's level of wealth, and said that they're very similar.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCity Girls, Currensy & Fivio Foreign Join Stacked Episode Of "Drink Champs"So much star power in such little time.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYung Miami Gets Backlash For Her Take On The Carlee Russell SituationOne fan called out her apparent double standards on Twitter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsJT Beefs With Lil Uzi Vert's Alleged Side Chick Online, Yung Miami Steps InSaudiah B. caught some significant strays online.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYung Miami Says She Doesn't Even Need To Rap When Clapping Back At Haters"I ain't never said I was no lyricist either," the City Girl shared.By Gabriel Bras Nevares