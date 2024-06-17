Playboi Carti Seems To Shoot His Shot With Yung Miami By Posting Her On His IG Story

Falls Festival 2019/20 - Fremantle
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Playboi Carti performs on stage at Falls Festival on January 5, 2020 in Fremantle, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Wire Image/Getty Images)
The fact that Playboi Carti almost never posts stuff online makes this shoutout to Yung Miami all the more notable.

It seems like Playboi Carti is back outside, as he recently took to his Instagram Story with an odd and tantalizing post that has many fans scratching their heads. Moreover, new album hype is once again on the cards following an explosive Summer Smash headlining set and many prior weeks of radio silence. But the Atlanta rapper didn't provide any update on this: just an Instagram repost of Yung Miami's latest post that features the femcee sitting in pink. It's unclear whether this is a cryptic hint at something to come or whether he's just shooting his shot with the former City Girl.

Furthermore, it's the latter possibility of this Playboi Carti shoutout that interests some fans out there thanks to Yung Miami's previous relationship with Diddy. That obviously took a big pause as a result of the multiple lawsuits against the Bad Boy mogul for alleged sexual harassment, abuse, and sex trafficking, claims that even roped Caresha in, too. As such, this takes on a bit more of a scandalous connotation, but it's obviously nothing to write home about other than a simple random IG repost. After all, it seems like the Puff connection is nothing more than an unfortunate coincidence at press time, something that more legal scrutiny and case development could potentially change.

Playboi Carti Posts Yung Miami On His IG

Screenshot via @playboicarti on Instagram Story

Elsewhere, Playboi Carti's last rap-related link-up or reference point was his time with NAV in the club back in April of this year. We don't really know what his relationships and connections look like in the rap world, especially outside of his collaborative circle. Beyond "King Vamp," it's always interesting to guess at what artists are like with each other from the outside looking in. It's a futile and often misguided effort, but a curious one nonetheless.

As for Yung Miami, she and JT are no longer the City Girls, but they both appear on Camila Cabello's upcoming album. Many fans wondered why they appeared separately on the album's tracklist, hinting that they will no longer use the duo's moniker even in collaboration. Hopefully they continue to make music together, with or without that name. We'll see as well whether or not Playboi Carti and the Florida multi-hyphenate collaborate or what this repost could possibly mean.

