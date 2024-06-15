Playboi Carti Might Drop Something Tonight, Swamp Izzo Claims In Response To DJ Akademiks' Doubts

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1492 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Playboi Carti performs during Rolling Loud at NOS Events Center on December 12, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage/Getty Images)
The sky is blue, and new Carti still hasn't fallen from it.

"Imma have to go find Playboi Carti again...." DJ Akademiks complained on Twitter over the weekend about the rapper's mysterious absence despite multiple non-streaming singles in the past few months. "Last thing that n***a told me was '2024' music ... its half way thru the year ...its finna be 2025 soon. they gave me two dates that dey aint stick to lol." However, DJ Swamp Izzo came through in the comments of Ak's IG repost of this tweet, and for those unaware, he's apparently working closely with the Atlanta MC these days, even appearing on his track "Evil Jordan." First, he posted a "soon" emoji, and then another comment that read "Fuk it TONIGHT," lining up with Carti's Summer Smash festival performance in Chicago tonight (Saturday, June 15).

Of course, we don't really know what this means, nor whether or not Playboi Carti will actually drop something or just perform at the festival. Maybe he'll finally give a date for the next release, put the whole thing out and shock the world, or the most likely scenario: nothing happens. After all, "King Vamp" is notoriously inconsistent when it comes to his presence, his promises, and his releases, although some recent hints and teases have fans' hopes up again. We've got a couple of hours to theorize and prepare if you're reading this soon after publishing.

Read More: Playboi Carti Gets The Meme Treatment After His Raw Ad-Libs Go Viral

DJ Swamp Izzo Suggests Playboi Carti Could Be Back Tonight

Meanwhile, Playboi Carti is also making the online rounds for less concerning and more bizarre reasons that seem out of nowhere. One of these is the animosity that metalcore artist Ronnie Radke has continuously shown him online over a merch dispute and more grievances. Knowing Carti's online tendencies, we can't imagine he's getting very fast responses. So in the end, Radke might unfortunately be as frustrated as fans waiting on a new album.

Still, "FE!N" remains a hot track, there's still a lot of hype around Playboi Carti's IG singles, and we doubt that we'll finish 2024 with absolutely nothing more from him. All we have to be is patient, which definitely disappoints a lot of fans out there. After all, he's so close to dropping something that most of his die-hard fanbase will absolutely eat up. But there must be a reason behind all this, and whether it's a good or bad one, we're in no position of power to speed things up.

Read More: Hip-Hop Albums We're Still Waiting On For 2024

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace ParkMusicPlayboi Carti Is Delivering His Most Exciting Evolution Yet With "I Am Music"5.4K
Travis Scott Hosts Amora LoungeMusicPlayboi Carti & Travis Scott Dropping New Music Tonight25.6K
Playboi Carti Previews New Music FansMusicPlayboi Carti Previews New Music At Wireless Festival, Spends Time With Fans3.0K
dj akademiks playboi cartiMusicDJ Akademiks Tells Playboi Carti Fans To "Stay Tuned" For "Music" LP, But They Don't Trust It4.9K