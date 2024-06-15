Playboi Carti Might Drop Something Tonight, Swamp Izzo Claims In Response To DJ Akademiks' Doubts

The sky is blue, and new Carti still hasn't fallen from it.

"Imma have to go find Playboi Carti again...." DJ Akademiks complained on Twitter over the weekend about the rapper's mysterious absence despite multiple non-streaming singles in the past few months. "Last thing that n***a told me was '2024' music ... its half way thru the year ...its finna be 2025 soon. they gave me two dates that dey aint stick to lol." However, DJ Swamp Izzo came through in the comments of Ak's IG repost of this tweet, and for those unaware, he's apparently working closely with the Atlanta MC these days, even appearing on his track "Evil Jordan." First, he posted a "soon" emoji, and then another comment that read "Fuk it TONIGHT," lining up with Carti's Summer Smash festival performance in Chicago tonight (Saturday, June 15).

Of course, we don't really know what this means, nor whether or not Playboi Carti will actually drop something or just perform at the festival. Maybe he'll finally give a date for the next release, put the whole thing out and shock the world, or the most likely scenario: nothing happens. After all, "King Vamp" is notoriously inconsistent when it comes to his presence, his promises, and his releases, although some recent hints and teases have fans' hopes up again. We've got a couple of hours to theorize and prepare if you're reading this soon after publishing.

DJ Swamp Izzo Suggests Playboi Carti Could Be Back Tonight

Meanwhile, Playboi Carti is also making the online rounds for less concerning and more bizarre reasons that seem out of nowhere. One of these is the animosity that metalcore artist Ronnie Radke has continuously shown him online over a merch dispute and more grievances. Knowing Carti's online tendencies, we can't imagine he's getting very fast responses. So in the end, Radke might unfortunately be as frustrated as fans waiting on a new album.