Playboi Carti Confirms He's "Coming Back" In DMs With BruceDropEmOff

Playboi Carti confirmed in a series of DMs with BruceDropEmOff that he's preparing a comeback. Bruce shared a screenshot of the back-and-forth for his followers to see afterward. In the messages, he wrote to Carti: "Hope u good twin! Waitin on you still to takeover. Love. & u know n****s gone keep stealing swag longer u gone. [laughing emojis] sh*t sickening." A few hours later, Carti replied: "I'm coming back ray I got u. Keep killing em! Too we with u."

Playboi Carti Performs At Wireless Festival 2023

Carti has been teasing a new project for quite some time. Last year, he revealed that he was working on music in Paris during an interview with Numéro Berlin. “I’ve been recording in Paris, I love Paris. Amazing," he told the outlet at the time. "I was recording, in a cave, for like three months, and all the music that came out of that is just chaotic and crazy. Then, I’m in a glass house, somewhere in the hills, and the music there is just very good to the ears. And then, I’m in Atlanta and the tensions are just high and the music is biting. So, it’s the little things like that that keep me going, because I’m just trying to talk to myself.” In the months afterward, he dropped several singles including “EvilJ0rdan," “Backr00ms," “2024,” and more, although a full project hasn't come to fruition.