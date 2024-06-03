Playboi Carti Confirms He's "Coming Back" In DMs With BruceDropEmOff

Playboi Carti confirmed in a series of DMs with BruceDropEmOff that he's preparing a comeback. Bruce shared a screenshot of the back-and-forth for his followers to see afterward. In the messages, he wrote to Carti: "Hope u good twin! Waitin on you still to takeover. Love. & u know n****s gone keep stealing swag longer u gone. [laughing emojis] sh*t sickening." A few hours later, Carti replied: "I'm coming back ray I got u. Keep killing em! Too we with u."
Despite the remark, fans aren't buying into the hype. Replying to Kurrco sharing the news on Twitter, one user wrote: "Bro say the same thing every year." One more fan added: "Another lie added to the list!"
Carti has been teasing a new project for quite some time. Last year, he revealed that he was working on music in Paris during an interview with Numéro Berlin. “I’ve been recording in Paris, I love Paris. Amazing," he told the outlet at the time. "I was recording, in a cave, for like three months, and all the music that came out of that is just chaotic and crazy. Then, I’m in a glass house, somewhere in the hills, and the music there is just very good to the ears. And then, I’m in Atlanta and the tensions are just high and the music is biting. So, it’s the little things like that that keep me going, because I’m just trying to talk to myself.” In the months afterward, he dropped several singles including “EvilJ0rdan," “Backr00ms," “2024,” and more, although a full project hasn't come to fruition.
Playboi Carti Teases Plans For New Music
Check out Carti's latest comments on making a return above. His last album, Whole Lotta Red, dropped in 2020. Be on the lookout for further updates on Playboi Carti on HotNewHipHop.
