Playboi Carti Has The “Most Easily Impressed” Fanbase In Hip-Hop, Adam22 Argues

It's no secret that Playboi Carti has a huge and fiercely loyal fanbase. According to Adam22, however, he doesn't necessarily deserve it. During a recent interview with VladTV, the podcaster turned adult entertainer shared his take on the Atlanta native. He had some harsh words for him, as well as those who support him. He claimed that Carti's music feels "forced," dubbing his followers "confused" at best.

"I listened to that song on the Future album with Travis Scott and everything," he began. "The whole thing was good, and I don't turn it off when it gets to the Carti verse because every time I'm just kind of marveling at how weird this verse is and how weird this voice that he's using is. I feel like Playboi Carti might have the most r****ded fanbase in hip-hop, or at the very least, the most easily impressed fanbase."

Adam22 Disses Playboi Carti & His Fans

"I feel like it's impossible to be somebody that's at our age and to be impressed by what he's putting out there," he continued. "Especially with my specific set of references where I grew up listening to a lot of hip-hop, a lot of metal, a lot of hardcore, a lot of punk. So like, all of the elements of those genres that he inserts into his music feel fairly forced and just not cool." Adam22 went on to describe catching a glimpse of Carti's crowd at Rolling Loud, recalling their all-black fits. "They think they're goths because they dress in all black, but they're like obsessed with Kanye and Playboi Carti and stuff," he explained. "They're just kind of confused from my perspective."

Needless to say, the internet personality is not a fan. What do you think of Adam22 dissing Playboi Carti and his fanbase? Does the No Jumper host have a point, or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

