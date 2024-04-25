MC Lan Announces Release Date For New Playboi Carti Collab

Playboi Carti is one of the most enigmatic artists in hip-hop. It's impossible to tell what he's going to do next, and even tougher to gauge when he plans to drop new music. Most of the insight fans get is from Carti's collaborators. This scarcity of information is what makes MC Lan's recent interview so interesting. The Brazilian artist revealed that he's been working closely with Playboi Carti over the last few months, and the two of them plan on releasing a joint single to coincide with the release of both of their albums.

MC Lan went on the FLOW Podcast on April 23, and covered a wide away of topics over four hours. The name drop that nobody mentioned, though, was Carti. MC Lan claimed that he's been working with lots of U.S. talent, and the "Magnolia" rapper was at the top of his list. He went as far as to say that he's done production work on Carti's upcoming album. "There are many American artists out there," he said. "Like the upcoming album from Playboi Carti. I can't spill much but most of the albums, the ones I'm in touch with... I have a hand in it, I have a finger in it."

Playboi Carti's Collab Is Rumored For A May Release

MC Lan then stated that Carti will be appearing on his upcoming album in return. There was no word about a title or release date for the album, but he announced that their joint single will be dropping on May 23. Carti hasn't commented on Lan's claims, but then again, he usually has very little to say about release dates and concrete rollouts. He has, however, been teasing his upcoming album, titled MUSIC, since 2022.

The premise behind the title, according to Carti's interview with XXL Magazine, is to push beyond genre conventions and mix in different styles. He doesn't want to make hip-hop or rage music, he just wants to make music. "[I'll] name my album MUSIC because that’s where I’m at," he reasoned. "Because that’s all it is at this point." Carti's willingness to work with MC Lan, a pioneer in Brazilian funk music, displays this desire to experiment. Fans will find out soon enough whether Lan's claims are legit.

