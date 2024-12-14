Playboi Carti Teases New Collaborations With Mustard And Lil Baby

The rapper continues to fan the flames.

Playboi Carti is really toying with fans at this point. The rapper and stopped and started the rollout for his new album so many times its hard to keep count. It seemed like I AM MUSIC was going to come out once he dropped the lead single, "ALL RED," but fans have remained in the dark when it comes to a tracklist or a release date. The last week has seen Playboi Carti drop hints as to what the album could have in store, though. The rapper not only dropped a song snippet, but screenshots of text conversations between him and other superstar artists.

Playboi Carti posted the text screenshots to his social media on December 15. They saw him reach out to the likes of Lil Baby and Mustard for collaborations. The first screenshot appears to be an exchange with Lil Baby's manager, Cash XO. The manager texted Playboi Carti to confirm new music between the stars. "Wham," he wrote. "Carti lock each other in family!" Carti texted back: "Yes sir." These two linking up has worked wonders in the past, as evidenced by the track "Too Easy." They've yet to come together for a hit record, though, which makes the prospect of them back together especially exciting.

Read More: Playboi Carti Shouts Out DJ Akademiks While Dropping More Delusional New Album Teases

Playboi Carti Previously Claimed No Features On His Album

Playboi Carti and Mustard is an extremely unexpected connection. The two artists could not be further apart in terms of style and musical approach. Carti is all pockets and rage rap outbursts. Mustard, on the other hand, is smooth, G-Funk influenced gangsta rap. Nevertheless, Mustard sees the vision, and made a point of reaching out to the "ALL RED" rapper. "Man let's cook twin," he messaged Carti via Instagram. Playboi Carti didn't show his response, but he did post a screenshot of the message on his IG Stories.