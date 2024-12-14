Playboi Carti Teases New Collaborations With Mustard And Lil Baby

BYElias Andrews232 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Summer Smash 2023
BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 25: Playboi Carti performs during the Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 25, 2023 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
The rapper continues to fan the flames.

Playboi Carti is really toying with fans at this point. The rapper and stopped and started the rollout for his new album so many times its hard to keep count. It seemed like I AM MUSIC was going to come out once he dropped the lead single, "ALL RED," but fans have remained in the dark when it comes to a tracklist or a release date. The last week has seen Playboi Carti drop hints as to what the album could have in store, though. The rapper not only dropped a song snippet, but screenshots of text conversations between him and other superstar artists.

Playboi Carti posted the text screenshots to his social media on December 15. They saw him reach out to the likes of Lil Baby and Mustard for collaborations. The first screenshot appears to be an exchange with Lil Baby's manager, Cash XO. The manager texted Playboi Carti to confirm new music between the stars. "Wham," he wrote. "Carti lock each other in family!" Carti texted back: "Yes sir." These two linking up has worked wonders in the past, as evidenced by the track "Too Easy." They've yet to come together for a hit record, though, which makes the prospect of them back together especially exciting.

Read More: Playboi Carti Shouts Out DJ Akademiks While Dropping More Delusional New Album Teases

Playboi Carti Previously Claimed No Features On His Album

Playboi Carti and Mustard is an extremely unexpected connection. The two artists could not be further apart in terms of style and musical approach. Carti is all pockets and rage rap outbursts. Mustard, on the other hand, is smooth, G-Funk influenced gangsta rap. Nevertheless, Mustard sees the vision, and made a point of reaching out to the "ALL RED" rapper. "Man let's cook twin," he messaged Carti via Instagram. Playboi Carti didn't show his response, but he did post a screenshot of the message on his IG Stories.

Playboi Carti's decision to tease huge features is in direct contrast to comments he previously made about his upcoming album, I AM MUSIC. The rapper was questioned about the album back in November, and he told fans that there would be no features on the tracklist. "I'm tryna do this by myself," he told an eager fan. Carti is obviously prone to changing his mind, so we're curious to see whether these collabs comes to fruition.

Read More: Maury Povich Calls On Playboi Carti To "Drop The Album"

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...