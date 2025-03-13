Playboi Carti Confirms The Release Date For “I AM MUSIC” After Years Of Torment

Could it be? Playboi Carti has been keeping fans on the ropes for most of the 2020s. He has flirted with the idea of dropping his legendary I AM MUSIC album over and over again, and then changed his mind. There have been too many snippets to count, and too many rumored release dates to recount. But it all changed on March 12. At least, it seems like things changed. Playboi Carti spent the entire day teasing a big announcement, and he made good on it. The rapper has finally, definitively confirmed a release date for I AM MUSIC.

For a rollout that has been predicated on rumors and speculation, Playboi Carti's announcement was somewhat anticlimactic. No big explanation, just one word. The rapper hopped on Twitter and simply wrote: "FRIDAY." There you have it. Playboi Carti's I AM MUSIC, the album that never was, and some thought never would be, will drop March 14. He followed up the tweet announcement with a video on Instagram. The video showed a man walking the street and shouting out the crucial details over car horns and traffic.

"New Carti album," he shouted at the top of his lungs. "This Friday!" The social media announcements prove that all the clues leading up to the Friday announcement were legit. Playboi Carti teamed up with Spotify to release a video teaser with the album's title. Then, while fans were still unpacking what it could mean, billboards starting popping up. Multiple billboards showed up in Times Square in New York, all with the phrase: "streets ready." These two points would have been enough to fuel the Playboi Carti fanbase for weeks, but it didn't stop there. The rapper then cleared his Instagram account, all but confirming the new era of Carti was finally here.