Playboi Carti Confirms The Release Date For "I AM MUSIC" After Years Of Torment

Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 1
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Playboi Carti performs live on the Main Stage during day one of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti has been trolling and teasing for years, but the rapper has finally blessed fans with album details.

Could it be? Playboi Carti has been keeping fans on the ropes for most of the 2020s. He has flirted with the idea of dropping his legendary I AM MUSIC album over and over again, and then changed his mind. There have been too many snippets to count, and too many rumored release dates to recount. But it all changed on March 12. At least, it seems like things changed. Playboi Carti spent the entire day teasing a big announcement, and he made good on it. The rapper has finally, definitively confirmed a release date for I AM MUSIC.

For a rollout that has been predicated on rumors and speculation, Playboi Carti's announcement was somewhat anticlimactic. No big explanation, just one word. The rapper hopped on Twitter and simply wrote: "FRIDAY." There you have it. Playboi Carti's I AM MUSIC, the album that never was, and some thought never would be, will drop March 14. He followed up the tweet announcement with a video on Instagram. The video showed a man walking the street and shouting out the crucial details over car horns and traffic.

Playboi Carti New Album Release Date

"New Carti album," he shouted at the top of his lungs. "This Friday!" The social media announcements prove that all the clues leading up to the Friday announcement were legit. Playboi Carti teamed up with Spotify to release a video teaser with the album's title. Then, while fans were still unpacking what it could mean, billboards starting popping up. Multiple billboards showed up in Times Square in New York, all with the phrase: "streets ready." These two points would have been enough to fuel the Playboi Carti fanbase for weeks, but it didn't stop there. The rapper then cleared his Instagram account, all but confirming the new era of Carti was finally here.

I AM MUSIC was first teased in 2020. The rapper confirmed he had new music on the way, which he elaborated on during a 2022 interview with XXL. He told the outlet that he planned to rap about all the events that have taken place in his life since the release of Whole Lotta Red. "Love. Sex. Drugs. Changes in my life," Carti explained. "I've been rapping about going to rehab. I want to go to rehab because I think I’m bipolar... want everybody to feel free. I want this album to make everyone feel free." Well, once I AM MUSIC is out, fans will definitely feel a similar sense of freedom.

