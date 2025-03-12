Playboi Carti Clears Instagram After "Streets Ready" Billboard Sightings

BY Elias Andrews 478 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
67th GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Playboi Carti performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti has been teasing fans for years, but it does seem like the rapper is actually gearing up for the release of his album.

What do we even say anymore? We've been chronicling the rollout for the third Playboi Carti album for years at this point. The rapper has cried wolf more than any other rapper in history. That said, the moves he made on March 12 have interest. Playboi Carti issued a video teaser in collaboration with Spotify. Then he started with the billboards. We had seen the rapper utilize billboards in the past, but it felt like it was different his time. Then, he cleared his social media profiles.

Playboi Carti had been posting pretty regularly on both his main and burner Instagram accounts over the last few months. He unveiled album pre-orders through IG, as well as snippets and information about the I AM MUSIC sessions. Now, it's gone. There's no trace of the last several months, which naturally has the fans in an uproar. It's become widely accepted that rappers clear their social media profiles when they go about starting a new "era." The I AM MUSIC era is one that we've all been waiting for a long time, but this is a decently strong sign that it's actually imminent. Speaking of signs...

Read More: Playboi Carti Confirms New Album “I AM MUSIC” Is Finished

Playboi Carti Album Drop

Playboi Carti's billboards have resurfaced in different places throughout the country. The most notable spot is Times Square in New York. All of them read "streets ready" without any additional information. It would be easy to dismiss these billboards as more trolling on the rapper's part, but the Spotify logo can be seen at the top. It would difficult to fathom a world in which the streaming giant would roll out cash for an album that wasn't actually coming.

Spotify has expressed frustration with Playboi Carti in the past. The streaming platform posted an hourglass emoji on Twitter in response to the confusing I AM MUSIC rollout. To make things even worse, insiders like DJ Akademiks claimed that Carti's own record label was unsure as to when the album would see the light of day. "I talked to Carti's label, they confused bruh," Ak alleged. "They don't know what the f*ck Carti's doing man." We'd say Playboi Carti has given us the most promising collection of signs for a release yet, but it's best to remain skeptical.

Read More: "I AM MUSIC" Box Sets Are Shipping, Leading Playboi Carti Fans To Believe Its Actually Dropping

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Music Playboi Carti’s “I Am Music” Billboards Have Fans Demanding The Album 1.6K
2019 Rolling Loud New York Music Playboi Carti Claims There Will Be No Features On "I AM MUSIC" Album 1432
Playboi Carti Expectations New Album I AM MUSIC Fans Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Sets Bold Expectations For New Album "I AM MUSIC" And Fans Are Almost Convinced 810
Playboi Carti Album Finished Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Confirms New Album “I AM MUSIC” Is Finished 3.1K