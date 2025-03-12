Playboi Carti Clears Instagram After "Streets Ready" Billboard Sightings

What do we even say anymore? We've been chronicling the rollout for the third Playboi Carti album for years at this point. The rapper has cried wolf more than any other rapper in history. That said, the moves he made on March 12 have interest. Playboi Carti issued a video teaser in collaboration with Spotify. Then he started with the billboards. We had seen the rapper utilize billboards in the past, but it felt like it was different his time. Then, he cleared his social media profiles.

Playboi Carti had been posting pretty regularly on both his main and burner Instagram accounts over the last few months. He unveiled album pre-orders through IG, as well as snippets and information about the I AM MUSIC sessions. Now, it's gone. There's no trace of the last several months, which naturally has the fans in an uproar. It's become widely accepted that rappers clear their social media profiles when they go about starting a new "era." The I AM MUSIC era is one that we've all been waiting for a long time, but this is a decently strong sign that it's actually imminent. Speaking of signs...

Playboi Carti Album Drop

Playboi Carti's billboards have resurfaced in different places throughout the country. The most notable spot is Times Square in New York. All of them read "streets ready" without any additional information. It would be easy to dismiss these billboards as more trolling on the rapper's part, but the Spotify logo can be seen at the top. It would difficult to fathom a world in which the streaming giant would roll out cash for an album that wasn't actually coming.