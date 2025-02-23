Playboi Carti’s “I Am Music” Billboards Have Fans Demanding The Album

Playboi Carti’s I Am Music album is one of 2025ms most anticipated albums. The rap star has been promoting the upcoming album with Billboards across the nation. After the latest, that reads “BabyBoi,” fans have become frustrated and demanded the album’s release. Tired of the billboards, an X user tweeted, “Yep this is not much of a hype. Give us the damn date then u can do this edging shit.” With similar sentiments, another added: “HE DONT NEED NO MORE PROMO JUST DROP A DATE AND THATS GOOD ENOUGH.”

While others complained, some tired to figure out the latest billboard’s meaning. “Do people know about babyboi reference,” tweeted a fan. Suggesting the meaning is the album tracklist, another fan tweeted, “Yall still don’t think that’s the tracklist they showing?” Playboi Carti promised his latest album would be released in 2024. He performed several songs at Rolling Loud’s 10th Anniversary in December. On February 17, fans in Los Angeles and Miami spotted advertisements for his long-awaited I Am Music album. The billboards, featuring the message “Music Is Coming” alongside a Spotify logo, provided no further details.

When Is Playboi Carti’s “I Am Music” Coming Out?

Carti has been teasing the follow-up to 2020’s Whole Lotta Red for years. In August, he assured fans that his third album was on the way during a performance at Splash! Festival in Germany. “I promise you the album is coming, so it’s only right that I give you a world premiere tonight,” he declared before playing a new track. According to Cardo, Carti’s style continues to shift, and they have coined a term for the album’s aesthetic: “burnt music.”