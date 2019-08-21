Billboards
- MusicLil Baby Teases Return With Billboards: "I'm Coming"Lil Baby hinted at new music with a billboard.By Cole Blake
- MusicBillboards For Travis Scott's "Utopia" Spotted In L.A.Billboards for Travis Scott's next album, "Utopia," have begun popping up in Los Angeles.By Cole Blake
- BeefLil Durk Invades NBA YoungBoy's City With "Durk Better" Billboards: ReportLil Durk taunts NBA YoungBoy by commissioning billboards in the rapper's city saying "Durk Better."By Alex Zidel
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Promotes "Sincerely, Kentrell" With "No Features Necessary" BillboardsNBA YoungBoy lets everyone know that he didn't need any guest features to deliver a hit with "Sincerely, Kentrell."By Joshua Robinson
- MusicLil Nas X Has The Wildest Billboards Up To Promote His New AlbumLil Nas X installed a billboard asking people "Do you miss the real America?" which leads to his album pre-save. By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne, Kid Cudi & Rick Ross Confirmed As Features On Drake's "Certified Lover Boy"New "CLB" billboards have popped up, revealing that Drake's sixth studio album will boast huge features from Rick Ross, Kid Cudi, and Lil Wayne.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicKanye West & Drake Take Their Beef To The Streets Of TorontoKanye West and Drake are competing for your attention, installing massive billboards in Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Preps "Certified Lover Boy" Arrival With Toronto BillboardsIt's officially "CLB" week and Drizzy looks to be putting his lyrics on full display.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Gets His Payback On Nick CannonKevin Hart got back at Nick Cannon after the comedian bought him a llama for his birthday.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureBryson Tiller Shows Love To Breonna Taylor With Billboards In Her HonorThe singer dedicated two billboards in his hometown to the memory of Breonna Taylor.By Dre D.
- MusicSafaree Samuels Rocks Fur & Stands On Billboard To Promote "STRAITT" ProjectHe returned to his old stomping grounds.By Erika Marie
- MoviesTyler Perry Scolded Woman For Taking Out Billboard Then Cast Her In SeriesHe told her to come in and audition, and apparently it worked.By Erika Marie