DJ Akademiks Reveals Playboi Carti's A-List Features For New Album "I AM MUSIC"

DJ Akademiks is one of the main media commentators and news-breakers behind Playboi Carti and the hype cycles for his past two albums. Ak appeared on Whole Lotta Red's "Control" after covering the record's 2020 rollout, and now, he apparently has some key information about Carti's next LP, I AM MUSIC, which reportedly drops this Friday (March 14). Of course, we know how long we've been waiting for this and how much delays and broken promises frustrated us, so we're still taking this with a little bit of skepticism. But it looks like the project will finally see the light of day, and the streamer seems to have already heard it.
Furthermore, DJ Akademiks took to Twitter to tease the features that will assist Playboi Carti on I AM MUSIC. "CARTI got Pluto slime Uzi Trav Weeknd floating on dat bih. I nearly shed a tear listening to the s**t. This shit for everybody I SWEAR. Btw purple hair Uzi back," he wrote, following it up with another proclamation minutes later on the social media platform. "MOST COMPLETE ALBUM w songs for everybody. all hits no misses. Block me if I’m lying when u hear it tm night."
I AM MUSIC Features
Considering the very short guest list for Whole Lotta Red, this is a pretty exciting prospect for I AM MUSIC. Playboi Carti has worked with these artists very well in the past, and DJ Akademiks' claims about versatility here are also very interesting. After all, WLR had its unique moments, but much of the album focuses on its pioneering rage sound above all. On the other hand, many of the teases and singles for I AM MUSIC so far follow a similar approach, but then again, who knows which of them will actually end up on the tracklist?
At least this tease of a Travis Scott feature hints that "BACKR00MS" might still make it, or another collab entirely. Young Thug, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and The Weeknd should also fit like a glove. Playboi Carti is finally ready to drop, apparently, and we don't want to imagine how the fanbase will react if it doesn't.