DJ Akademiks Reveals Playboi Carti's A-List Features For New Album "I AM MUSIC"

DJ Akademiks is one of the main media commentators and news-breakers behind Playboi Carti and the hype cycles for his past two albums. Ak appeared on Whole Lotta Red's "Control" after covering the record's 2020 rollout, and now, he apparently has some key information about Carti's next LP, I AM MUSIC, which reportedly drops this Friday (March 14). Of course, we know how long we've been waiting for this and how much delays and broken promises frustrated us, so we're still taking this with a little bit of skepticism. But it looks like the project will finally see the light of day, and the streamer seems to have already heard it.

Furthermore, DJ Akademiks took to Twitter to tease the features that will assist Playboi Carti on I AM MUSIC. "CARTI got Pluto slime Uzi Trav Weeknd floating on dat bih. I nearly shed a tear listening to the s**t. This shit for everybody I SWEAR. Btw purple hair Uzi back," he wrote, following it up with another proclamation minutes later on the social media platform. "MOST COMPLETE ALBUM w songs for everybody. all hits no misses. Block me if I’m lying when u hear it tm night."

I AM MUSIC Features