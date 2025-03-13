DJ Akademiks Reveals Playboi Carti’s Impressive “I AM MUSIC” Pre-Sale Numbers

It looks like Playboi Carti's eagerly anticipated new album I AM MUSIC is finally on the horizon. Following plenty of teasing, the performer posted a short tweet yesterday (March 12), seemingly confirming the project's release date once and for all. "FRIDAY," it read simply. DJ Akademiks has since provided fans with a list of artists who will reportedly appear on the project, setting their expectations even higher than they already were.

"CARTI got Pluto slime Uzi Trav Weeknd floating on dat bih. I nearly shed a tear listening to the sh*t. This sh*t for everybody I SWEAR. Btw purple hair Uzi back," the internet personality wrote. "MOST COMPLETE ALBUM w songs for everybody. all hits no misses. Block me if I’m lying when u hear it tm night." During a recent livestream, Ak shared even more exciting details about the upcoming project, claiming that it's already sold a whopping 145K units through pre-sales alone.

Playboi Carti's I AM MUSIC

Needless to say, it's bound to be a huge commercial success, and supporters can't wait. This isn't all DJ Akademiks had to say about I AM MUSIC, however. According to him, Kendrick Lamar will also appear on the album, and he's "talking his s**t again." For now, it's to be seen exactly who he'll be going after this time. These latest updates come just a few days after Playboi Carti confirmed that the album was done on his Instagram Story.