DJ Akademiks Reveals Playboi Carti’s Impressive “I AM MUSIC” Pre-Sale Numbers

BY Caroline Fisher 465 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks Playboi Carti Pre-Sale Hip Hop News
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 7: Playboi Carti on stage with Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Last night, Playboi Carti finally confirmed the release date of his eagerly anticipated new album, "I AM MUSIC."

It looks like Playboi Carti's eagerly anticipated new album I AM MUSIC is finally on the horizon. Following plenty of teasing, the performer posted a short tweet yesterday (March 12), seemingly confirming the project's release date once and for all. "FRIDAY," it read simply. DJ Akademiks has since provided fans with a list of artists who will reportedly appear on the project, setting their expectations even higher than they already were.

"CARTI got Pluto slime Uzi Trav Weeknd floating on dat bih. I nearly shed a tear listening to the sh*t. This sh*t for everybody I SWEAR. Btw purple hair Uzi back," the internet personality wrote. "MOST COMPLETE ALBUM w songs for everybody. all hits no misses. Block me if I’m lying when u hear it tm night." During a recent livestream, Ak shared even more exciting details about the upcoming project, claiming that it's already sold a whopping 145K units through pre-sales alone.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Reveals Playboi Carti's A-List Features For New Album "I AM MUSIC"

Playboi Carti's I AM MUSIC

Needless to say, it's bound to be a huge commercial success, and supporters can't wait. This isn't all DJ Akademiks had to say about I AM MUSIC, however. According to him, Kendrick Lamar will also appear on the album, and he's "talking his s**t again." For now, it's to be seen exactly who he'll be going after this time. These latest updates come just a few days after Playboi Carti confirmed that the album was done on his Instagram Story.

He'd posted a screenshot of a text message he received from Wheezy, letting him know that he sampled Jay-Z's "Girl, Girls, Girls." Carti proceeded to clarify that the text was about a different project they're working on together. "ME N WHEEZY TALKING ABOUT SOME OL OTHER SH*TT," he confirmed. The updates also come after Playboi Carti cleared his entire Instagram profile. Various billboards that say "streets ready" have also been spotted around the country, including in Times Square in New York.

Read More: Playboi Carti & Lil Uzi Vert Showcased Their Unbreakable Chemistry On "wokeuplikethis*"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
DJ Akademiks Playboi Carti Features New Album I AM MUSIC Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Reveals Playboi Carti's A-List Features For New Album "I AM MUSIC" 2.4K
Kendrick Lamar Featured Playboi Carti I AM MUSIC Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Allegedly Featured On Playboi Carti's "I AM MUSIC" And He's Taking Shots Again 3.6K
Playboi Carti Album Finished Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Confirms New Album “I AM MUSIC” Is Finished 3.1K
Playboi Carti Spotify Teaser Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti & Spotify’s New “I AM MUSIC” Teaser Has Fans Convinced It’s Imminent 938