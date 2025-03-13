DJ Akademiks Reveals Playboi Carti’s Impressive “I AM MUSIC” Pre-Sale Numbers

It looks like Playboi Carti's eagerly anticipated new album I AM MUSIC is finally on the horizon. Following plenty of teasing, the performer posted a short tweet yesterday (March 12), seemingly confirming the project's release date once and for all. "FRIDAY," it read simply. DJ Akademiks has since provided fans with a list of artists who will reportedly appear on the project, setting their expectations even higher than they already were.
"CARTI got Pluto slime Uzi Trav Weeknd floating on dat bih. I nearly shed a tear listening to the sh*t. This sh*t for everybody I SWEAR. Btw purple hair Uzi back," the internet personality wrote. "MOST COMPLETE ALBUM w songs for everybody. all hits no misses. Block me if I’m lying when u hear it tm night." During a recent livestream, Ak shared even more exciting details about the upcoming project, claiming that it's already sold a whopping 145K units through pre-sales alone.
Playboi Carti's I AM MUSIC
Needless to say, it's bound to be a huge commercial success, and supporters can't wait. This isn't all DJ Akademiks had to say about I AM MUSIC, however. According to him, Kendrick Lamar will also appear on the album, and he's "talking his s**t again." For now, it's to be seen exactly who he'll be going after this time. These latest updates come just a few days after Playboi Carti confirmed that the album was done on his Instagram Story.
He'd posted a screenshot of a text message he received from Wheezy, letting him know that he sampled Jay-Z's "Girl, Girls, Girls." Carti proceeded to clarify that the text was about a different project they're working on together. "ME N WHEEZY TALKING ABOUT SOME OL OTHER SH*TT," he confirmed. The updates also come after Playboi Carti cleared his entire Instagram profile. Various billboards that say "streets ready" have also been spotted around the country, including in Times Square in New York.