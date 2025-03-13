Playboi Carti & Lil Uzi Vert Showcased Their Unbreakable Chemistry On "wokeuplikethis*"

Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert were supposed to give us a collab album a few years ago but it never dropped. Instead, in 2020, they appeared to be in the midst of a feud. However, some fans just chopped this up to a marketing tactic for Carti's 2020 Magnum Opus, Whole Lotta Red. Since that time, Carti has not dropped a single album, yet he remains the bigger artist when compared to Uzi. It just goes to show that teasing your listeners for years and dropping good music is the key to success in today's social media-drive landscape.

With I AM MUSIC dropping Friday, we can't help but go back in time to when Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert were releasing songs together. Uzi is reportedly on the new album, so it has us reminiscing of Carti's debut self-titled project. One of the biggest songs on that album is "wokeuplikethis*" which is a great example of just how much chemistry these two artists have. Of course, they would follow this up on the song "Shoota" off of DIE LIT. However, there is something about "wokeuplikethis*" that is truly special.

One has to wonder what a Carti and Uzi collaboration would sound like in 2025. It seems like we are about to find out, which is a truly exciting prospect. Whatever the case may be, this is over four years in the making and we cannot for I AM MUSIC to finally be in our streaming queue.

Playboi Carti ft. Lil Uzi Vert - wokeuplikethis*

Quotable Lyrics: