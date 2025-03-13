Playboi Carti Reportedly Wants To Drop Again Shortly After “I AM MUSIC” Release

BY Caroline Fisher 361 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Playboi Carti Wants To Drop Again Hip Hop News
SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Playboi Carti performs during Rolling Loud at NOS Events Center on December 12, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)
During a recent livestream, DJ Akademiks shared some exciting details about Playboi Carti's upcoming album, "I AM MUSIC."

Last night, Playboi Carti finally announced the release date of his highly awaited new album, I AM MUSIC. Reportedly, it'll drop tomorrow (March 14), as previous rumors suggested. DJ Akademiks provided fans with some exciting details of the project ahead of the big release during a livestream yesterday. He even claimed that the performer has more on the way than what was initially expected.

"Now, he did tell me one other thing, which I think this is gonna be the... For y'all Carti fans, start the clock again," Akademiks explained. "He said 'Ak, after I drop this b*tch, I'm ready to drop again.' And I'm like, 'Okay.'" At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what the timeline for that looks like. Last week, however, Carti did say he was working on another project while confirming that I AM MUSIC was complete. "MY ALBUM DONE ME N WHEEZY TALKING ABOUT SOME OL OTHER SH*TT," the artist wrote.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Reveals Playboi Carti’s Impressive “I AM MUSIC” Pre-Sale Numbers

Playboi Carti I AM MUSIC Features

This is far from all Ak had to say about I AM MUSIC during his recent stream, however. He also claimed that fans can expect a feature from Kendrick Lamar, claiming that the Compton MC is "talking his s**t" once again. The internet personality proceeded to share a handful of tweets about the album, telling his followers to set their expectations high. He also teased various other features, and gave his personal review of the project.

"CARTI got Pluto slime Uzi Trav Weeknd floating on dat bih. I nearly shed a tear listening to the sh*t. This sh*t for everybody I SWEAR. Btw purple hair Uzi back," he wrote. "MOST COMPLETE ALBUM w songs for everybody. all hits no misses. Block me if I’m lying when u hear it tm night [...] U KNOW FOR SOME WLR HAD TO GROW ON U. NA NA NA.. NOT DIS TIME. THIS SH*T SLAPPING OUT THE GATE. CARTI WALKING SH*T DOWN ON HERE."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Reveals Playboi Carti's A-List Features For New Album "I AM MUSIC"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
DJ Akademiks Playboi Carti Pre-Sale Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Reveals Playboi Carti’s Impressive “I AM MUSIC” Pre-Sale Numbers 521
DJ Akademiks Playboi Carti Features New Album I AM MUSIC Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Reveals Playboi Carti's A-List Features For New Album "I AM MUSIC" 2.5K
Kendrick Lamar Featured Playboi Carti I AM MUSIC Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Allegedly Featured On Playboi Carti's "I AM MUSIC" And He's Taking Shots Again 3.9K
Playboi Carti Album Finished Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Confirms New Album “I AM MUSIC” Is Finished 3.1K