Playboi Carti Reportedly Wants To Drop Again Shortly After “I AM MUSIC” Release

Last night, Playboi Carti finally announced the release date of his highly awaited new album, I AM MUSIC. Reportedly, it'll drop tomorrow (March 14), as previous rumors suggested. DJ Akademiks provided fans with some exciting details of the project ahead of the big release during a livestream yesterday. He even claimed that the performer has more on the way than what was initially expected.

"Now, he did tell me one other thing, which I think this is gonna be the... For y'all Carti fans, start the clock again," Akademiks explained. "He said 'Ak, after I drop this b*tch, I'm ready to drop again.' And I'm like, 'Okay.'" At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what the timeline for that looks like. Last week, however, Carti did say he was working on another project while confirming that I AM MUSIC was complete. "MY ALBUM DONE ME N WHEEZY TALKING ABOUT SOME OL OTHER SH*TT," the artist wrote.

Playboi Carti I AM MUSIC Features

This is far from all Ak had to say about I AM MUSIC during his recent stream, however. He also claimed that fans can expect a feature from Kendrick Lamar, claiming that the Compton MC is "talking his s**t" once again. The internet personality proceeded to share a handful of tweets about the album, telling his followers to set their expectations high. He also teased various other features, and gave his personal review of the project.