Kendrick Lamar Allegedly Featured On Playboi Carti's "I AM MUSIC" And He's Taking Shots Again

Feb 15, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Rap Album during the 58th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This would mark Kendrick Lamar and Playboi Carti's first collaboration, and joins other rumored "I AM MUSIC" guests like Lil Uzi Vert.

Playboi Carti has collaborated with Drake in the past, which made many people assume his position in the 6ix God's battle with Kendrick Lamar. Still, he featured on Future and Metro Boomin's WE DON'T TRUST YOU, so some fans still felt like there was some tension here or he was at least playing both sides. Drizzy's "No Face" ended up dropping without the leaked contributions from the Atlanta artist, and now, OVO has one final reason to believe that they might have to target King Vamp now. According to DJ Akademiks, Kendrick will feature on Carti's new album I AM MUSIC, and he's allegedly "talking his s**t again."

This would mark Kendrick Lamar and Playboi Carti's first collaboration after various teases and rumors in the past. We still don't know if I AM MUSIC will come out this Friday (March 14) as promised, let alone a feature from the Compton lyricist. This also joins other rampant feature rumors online concerning the Opium boss' tracklist, including XXXTENTACION and Justin Bieber. A lot of this seems to come from DJ Akademiks' claims on the matter, and he probably heard a lot of material that might not make it to the final product. So take everything with a grain of salt.

I AM MUSIC Features

Speaking of DJ Akademiks, he also revealed other alleged features for Playboi Carti's new album I AM MUSIC apart from Kendrick Lamar. "CARTI got Pluto slime Uzi Trav Weeknd floating on dat bih. I nearly shed a tear listening to the s**t. This shit for everybody I SWEAR. Btw purple hair Uzi back," he wrote on Twitter, adding some more exciting previews, predictions, and claims on the social media platform afterwards. "MOST COMPLETE ALBUM w songs for everybody. all hits no misses. Block me if I’m lying when u hear it tm night."

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar is still on his victory lap, and joining one of the most anticipated hip-hop releases in recent memory would certainly add to it. We will hopefully see in just a few hours exactly what Playboi Carti has in store and who will accompany him. Regardless of what happens, you can feel the excitement in the air...

