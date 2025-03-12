Kendrick Lamar & "Fortnite" Rumored To Be Collaborating For Upcoming DLC

Despite the same fervent energy not swirling around Fortnite as their once was, the battle royale game is still one of the biggest titles today. The free-to-play Epic Games smash hit has maintained a healthy enough player base to continue churning out new content and updates. That's especially the case when it comes to player skins, emotes, and franchise crossovers. Because of that fact, it's not a surprise that there are more rumblings of another DLC coming to the game. Per a Fortnite news account on Twitter called HYPEX, they have alleged confirmation of Kendrick Lamar being the focal point of this upcoming package. We say alleged because per HipHopDX, neither the Compton rapper nor Epic Games have confirmed whether the speculation is true or not.
If this is this true though, this is another feather in the cap of Kendrick Lamar. HYPEX says that this bundle is going to contain an emote and a song related to the icon. It's allegedly being called "Sit Down, Be Humble" and the emote will supposedly be a reference to one of the background dancers from the "Not Like Us" music video or Super Bowl Halftime Show. When a player in the game uses that emote "HUMBLE." off of his 2017 album DAMN. will play.
Fortnite Rapper Skins
That would make a lot of sense, especially with the name of the bundle being a call back to the chorus of the number one hit. For Fortnite players and hip-hop fans who are wondering about a Kendrick skin, that detail is a mystery or just non-existent. Historically, when musicians and Fortnite collide, the developers usually make a downloadable skin. There are several artists within rap or adjacent genres who have the honor of being playable characters.
For example, in 2023, Eminem was ingratiated into the 2017 release with a handful of available looks throughout his three-decade-long career. Then, there's Travis Scott, who famously had one back in 2020 after putting together a virtual concert and premiering his collab with Kid Cudi "THE SCOTTS." Others to receive this honor include The Weeknd, Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice, and even the late Juice WRLD. Overall, it would be really cool to see Kendrick join that list. He's definitely deserving of it especially with his Super Bowl Halftime Show and incredible run in 2024.