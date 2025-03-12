Kendrick Lamar & "Fortnite" Rumored To Be Collaborating For Upcoming DLC

"Fortnite" is still racking up major crossovers with celebrities and musicians, and Kendrick Lamar may be next on the list.

That would make a lot of sense, especially with the name of the bundle being a call back to the chorus of the number one hit. For Fortnite players and hip-hop fans who are wondering about a Kendrick skin, that detail is a mystery or just non-existent. Historically, when musicians and Fortnite collide, the developers usually make a downloadable skin. There are several artists within rap or adjacent genres who have the honor of being playable characters.

If this is this true though, this is another feather in the cap of Kendrick Lamar. HYPEX says that this bundle is going to contain an emote and a song related to the icon. It's allegedly being called "Sit Down, Be Humble" and the emote will supposedly be a reference to one of the background dancers from the "Not Like Us" music video or Super Bowl Halftime Show. When a player in the game uses that emote "HUMBLE." off of his 2017 album DAMN. will play.

Despite the same fervent energy not swirling around Fortnite as their once was, the battle royale game is still one of the biggest titles today. The free-to-play Epic Games smash hit has maintained a healthy enough player base to continue churning out new content and updates. That's especially the case when it comes to player skins, emotes, and franchise crossovers. Because of that fact, it's not a surprise that there are more rumblings of another DLC coming to the game. Per a Fortnite news account on Twitter called HYPEX, they have alleged confirmation of Kendrick Lamar being the focal point of this upcoming package. We say alleged because per HipHopDX, neither the Compton rapper nor Epic Games have confirmed whether the speculation is true or not.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.