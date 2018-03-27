dlc
- GamingBest Halloween Themed DLC: RDR, Resident Evil And MoreExplore the top Halloween-themed DLCs from games like RDR, Resident Evil, and more. Dive into eerie adventures and chilling game modes!By Jake Skudder
- MixtapesJPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown Unleash "Scaring The Hoes: DLC Pack" EPThe best duo of the year graced us with four more bangers that display their unmatched chemistry.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GamingRambo Joins "Mortal Kombat 11" In Bullet-Riddled TrailerIt has been confirmed that John Rambo is being added to the "Mortal Kombat 11" roster, complete with voice acting from Sylvestor Stallone.By Mitch Findlay
- GamingArnold Schwarzenegger & The Joker Added To "Mortal Kombat 11""Mortal Kombat 11's" roster has added a few iconic characters. By Mitch Findlay
- Gaming"Call Of Duty" Grabs Helena Bonham Carter & Kiefer Sutherland For Zombies DLCZombies goes Hollywood. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Will Include Super Saiyan Blue GogetaGet ready for the new "Extra Pack." By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Marvel's Spider-Man" On PS4 Adds New Game Plus & "Ultimate" DifficultyGet a fresh dose of radioactive spider-blood. By Mitch Findlay
- Gaming"Marvel's Spider-Man" Reveals New Suits For "The Heist" DLCSpider-Man fresh. By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingStyles P Enjoys Every Moment Of Knocking Villains Silly Playing "Marvel's Spider-Man"The LOX member runs the digital streets. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Dragon Ball Super: Broly" Leak Hints At A Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta AppearanceIt would be the first canon appearance of the fusion.By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Dragon Ball FighterZ" Adds Cooler As Playable CharacterAnother fighter is joining the roster. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Destiny 2: Forsaken" Expansion Will Introduce New Locations, Weapons, & Raid"Destiny 2" will expand it's story in every way. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball FighterZ" Trailer Debuts Fused Zamasu Playable DLCThe ultimate villain will be arriving soon. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Fortnite" Twitch Prime Members Receive More New GearNew exclusives for Twitch Prime members.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentWhat's Inside The New Fortnite Battle Royale Starter Pack?Here's everything you get with the new DLC.By Matthew Parizot