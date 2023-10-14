Best Halloween Themed DLC: RDR, Resident Evil And More

Halloween is a time for spooks, scares, and thrilling experiences. For gamers, this translates into seeking out the best Halloween-themed downloadable content (DLC) that can amplify the eerie atmosphere of the season.

Some DLCs are directly tied to the Halloween holiday. However, others simply embrace the creepy vibes that resonate with this time of year. Let's dive into some of the best Halloween-themed DLCs that have left an indelible mark on the gaming community.

The Curse Of The Pharaoh - Assassin’s Creed Origins

Merging myths with mesmerizing combat, The Curse Of The Pharaoh DLC for Assassin's Creed Origins offers a chance to confront ancient spirits. With spirits, jackal-headed foes, and a historically accurate mummy boss, this DLC provides a Halloween adventure that can keep players engaged for 10-12 hours.

Read More: Best Horror/Spooky Fighting Games: Some Are Horrifyingly Bad

The Zombie Island Of Dr. Ned - Borderlands

Borderlands' DLC, The Zombie Island Of Dr. Ned, feels like a Halloween lover's dream come true. From areas adorned with jack o' lanterns to eerie swamps and zombie-infested hospitals, players are in for hours of exploration, quests, and loot hunting.

The Haunting - Call Of Duty: Warzone

The Haunting event in Call Of Duty: Warzone 2021 added a game mode where players transform into ghosts upon death. This, combined with the Ghost Face skin, added a chilling touch to the Warzone experience.

Read More: Best Horror RPG Games: Castlevania Symphony Of The Night And More

The HALLOWEEN Chapter - Dead By Daylight

Dead By Daylight pays homage to the iconic Halloween movie series with The HALLOWEEN Chapter. Introducing Michael Myers, a new survivor, and the Haddonfield map, this DLC truly embodies the spirit of Halloween.

Dead Money - Fallout New Vegas

Dead Money for Fallout New Vegas is a departure from the usual action-adventure RPG, thrusting players into a survival horror setting. Despite initial mixed reactions, this DLC has aged like fine wine and is now considered a must-play for Halloween enthusiasts.

End Of Zoe - Resident Evil: Biohazard

End Of Zoe for Resident Evil Biohazard introduces a unique combat style where players must rely on their fists rather than firearms. This close-quarters combat approach heightens the terror, making each encounter feel more intimate and threatening.

Read More: Best Horror FPS Games: F.E.A.R, Ghostwire Tokyo And More

Undead Nightmare - Red Dead Redemption

Undead Nightmare for Red Dead Redemption introduces zombies, a popular Halloween costume, into the wild west. Apart from the undead, the DLC also introduces horses symbolizing the apocalypse's four horsemen. This addition makes it a massive and engaging addition to the game.

Bump In the Night - WWE 2K20

WWE 2K20's Bump In The Night DLC, available to those who pre-ordered the game, plunges players into a horror-themed wrestling experience. Imagine battling it out in a swampy arena at midnight, surrounded by mannequin-like zombies and the eerie sounds of nocturnal creatures. While the sound design could use some refining, the overall horror ambiance is spot-on.

FAQs: