Best Horror/Spooky Fighting Games: Some Are Horrifyingly Bad

As Halloween approaches, the allure of spooky video games becomes irresistible. While fighting games with a horror twist might seem like a niche genre, there's a surprising number of titles that blend bone-crunching combat with spine-chilling themes.
From indie surprises to mainstream hits, here's a rundown of some of the best (and worst) horror-themed fighting games.
Omen Of Sorrow: A Literary Horror Brawl
Omen Of Sorrow offers a roster inspired by literary horror classics. Imagine battling as werewolves, vampires, and reanimated corpses reminiscent of Mary Shelley's creations. What sets this game apart is its Fortune/Fate system, which rewards aggressive play but punishes those who play too defensively.
The Black Heart: A Gothic Showdown
This game is dripping with gothic atmosphere. Six eerie creatures, including a spider woman and a sinister scarecrow, battle for a heart from another dimension. Despite its dark theme, The Black Heart has gameplay mechanics reminiscent of classic Capcom fighters.
War Of The Monsters: Kaiju Chaos
For those who prefer sci-fi over gothic horror, War Of The Monsters is a treat. This game lets players engage in massive kaiju battles amidst sprawling cityscapes. From Godzilla-like creatures to giant apes, this game is all about chaotic, city-destroying fun.
Thrill Kill: The Banned Brawler
Thrill Kill is infamous for being a "banned" game. This arena fighter features ten sinners from Hell, each with their unique, gruesome fighting style. The objective? Fight to the death for a chance at redemption.
Terrordrome Series: Hollywood Horror Icons
The Terrordrome series allows players to pit iconic horror characters against each other. From Jason Voorhees to Hellraiser's Pinhead, these games are a horror fan's dream. The sequel, Terrordrome: Reign Of The Legends, introduces original characters inspired by popular horror tropes.
Mortal Kombat XL: The Definitive Horror Edition
While Mortal Kombat is a staple in the fighting game community, its XL edition stands out for Halloween gaming. This version includes DLC characters like Leatherface, Alien, and Predator, adding a horror twist to the classic fighter.
Darkstalkers Series: Monster Mash-Up
Capcom's Darkstalkers series is a must-play for Halloween. These games feature a cast of monsters inspired by various myths and legends. The series has evolved over time, with Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge and Vampire Savior (Darkstalkers 3) being notable entries.
FAQ
- What is the Fortune/Fate system in Omen Of Sorrow?
- It rewards players for aggressive play but has consequences for overly defensive tactics.
- Why is Thrill Kill known as a "banned" game?
- It was controversial due to its violent content and was never officially released.
- Which game lets you fight as Hollywood horror icons?
- The Terrordrome series allows players to battle as famous horror characters.
- Which Darkstalkers game is considered the best?
- Vampire Savior, also known as Darkstalkers 3, is often regarded as the pinnacle of the series.
Remember, while these games offer a dose of horror, the real fun lies in mastering their mechanics and besting your opponents. Whether you're a fan of classic horror or modern scares, there's a spooky fighting game out there for you. Happy gaming and have a horrifyingly good time!