Best Horror/Spooky Fighting Games: Some Are Horrifyingly Bad

As Halloween approaches, the allure of spooky video games becomes irresistible. While fighting games with a horror twist might seem like a niche genre, there's a surprising number of titles that blend bone-crunching combat with spine-chilling themes.

From indie surprises to mainstream hits, here's a rundown of some of the best (and worst) horror-themed fighting games.

Omen Of Sorrow: A Literary Horror Brawl

Omen Of Sorrow offers a roster inspired by literary horror classics. Imagine battling as werewolves, vampires, and reanimated corpses reminiscent of Mary Shelley's creations. What sets this game apart is its Fortune/Fate system, which rewards aggressive play but punishes those who play too defensively.

The Black Heart: A Gothic Showdown

This game is dripping with gothic atmosphere. Six eerie creatures, including a spider woman and a sinister scarecrow, battle for a heart from another dimension. Despite its dark theme, The Black Heart has gameplay mechanics reminiscent of classic Capcom fighters.

War Of The Monsters: Kaiju Chaos

For those who prefer sci-fi over gothic horror, War Of The Monsters is a treat. This game lets players engage in massive kaiju battles amidst sprawling cityscapes. From Godzilla-like creatures to giant apes, this game is all about chaotic, city-destroying fun.

Thrill Kill: The Banned Brawler

Thrill Kill is infamous for being a "banned" game. This arena fighter features ten sinners from Hell, each with their unique, gruesome fighting style. The objective? Fight to the death for a chance at redemption.

Terrordrome Series: Hollywood Horror Icons

The Terrordrome series allows players to pit iconic horror characters against each other. From Jason Voorhees to Hellraiser's Pinhead, these games are a horror fan's dream. The sequel, Terrordrome: Reign Of The Legends, introduces original characters inspired by popular horror tropes.

Mortal Kombat XL: The Definitive Horror Edition

While Mortal Kombat is a staple in the fighting game community, its XL edition stands out for Halloween gaming. This version includes DLC characters like Leatherface, Alien, and Predator, adding a horror twist to the classic fighter.

Darkstalkers Series: Monster Mash-Up

Capcom's Darkstalkers series is a must-play for Halloween. These games feature a cast of monsters inspired by various myths and legends. The series has evolved over time, with Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge and Vampire Savior (Darkstalkers 3) being notable entries.

FAQ

What is the Fortune/Fate system in Omen Of Sorrow? It rewards players for aggressive play but has consequences for overly defensive tactics.

Why is Thrill Kill known as a "banned" game? It was controversial due to its violent content and was never officially released.

Which game lets you fight as Hollywood horror icons? The Terrordrome series allows players to battle as famous horror characters.

Which Darkstalkers game is considered the best? Vampire Savior, also known as Darkstalkers 3, is often regarded as the pinnacle of the series.



Remember, while these games offer a dose of horror, the real fun lies in mastering their mechanics and besting your opponents. Whether you're a fan of classic horror or modern scares, there's a spooky fighting game out there for you. Happy gaming and have a horrifyingly good time!