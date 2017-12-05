mortal kombat
- GamingBest Horror/Spooky Fighting Games: Some Are Horrifyingly BadExplore the best horror-themed fighting games, from literary horrors to Hollywood icons. Dive into spooky brawls this Halloween!By Jake Skudder
- Gaming"Mortal Kombat" Reboot Release Date Gets Delayed By Warner Bros.This bloody masterpiece will come out a little later. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Mortal Kombat" Trailer Has Arrived In Full Bloody GloryThe new trailer for "Mortal Kombat" features a vast cast of characters, fatalities galore, and a spirited "GET OVER HERE."By Mitch Findlay
- GamingMegan Thee Stallion Is Mileena In "Mortal Kombat 11" AdMileena Thee Stallion?By Noor Lobad
- GamingRambo Joins "Mortal Kombat 11" In Bullet-Riddled TrailerIt has been confirmed that John Rambo is being added to the "Mortal Kombat 11" roster, complete with voice acting from Sylvestor Stallone.By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesWarner Bros. R-Rated "Mortal Kombat" Animated Film Gets A Trailer"Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge" brings it back to the beginning with Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade, Sub-Zero & other beloved characters.By Keenan Higgins
- GamingThe Joker Gets Brutal In "Mortal Kombat 11" TrailerThe Joker is formidable. By Karlton Jahmal
- Antics50 Cent Destroys "Power" Star Naturi Naughton's Hairline With Hurtful Meme50 Cent is being attacked over the post.By Alex Zidel
- GramMegan Thee Stallion & Jordyn Woods Set Off Halloween Thirst Trap: "FINISH HIM"The two dressed as Mortal Kombat characters.By Alex Zidel
- News21 Savage Releases New Single "Immortal" On Halloween21 Savage is searching for all the smoke.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsWiz Khalifa & His New Model Girlfriend Are Halloween GoalsWiz Khalifa and his new girl debut their Halloween get-ups.By Alex Zidel
- Movies"Mortal Kombat" Reboot Official Cast and Characters RevealedFinish Him!By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingArnold Schwarzenegger & The Joker Added To "Mortal Kombat 11""Mortal Kombat 11's" roster has added a few iconic characters. By Mitch Findlay
- Music21 Savage May Just Have To Drop His New Single "Immortal"21 Savage asked his fans to come through and they sure did.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentWarner Bros. Is Rebooting An R-Rated Version Of The "Mortal Kombat" Film SeriesThe new movie will be previewing fatalities for the first time ever on screen, and is set to hit theatres March 5th, 2021.By hnhh
- EntertainmentA "Mortal Kombat" Movie Is In The Works: ReportA live-action "Mortal Kombat" movie is in pre-production. By Aida C.
- Original ContentFlawless Victory: Is Mortal Kombat Hip-Hop's Favorite Video Game?In the wake of Mortal Kombat 11's release, we've taken a look at the hip-hop world's longstanding adoration of the classic beat-em-up franchise.By Robert Blair
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Admits That He Lives With His Mother & Details Dinner With Kanye WestPete Davidson talks about having to pay for dinner with Kid Cudi, Kanye West, and Timothée Chalamet.By Alex Zidel
- SneakersDennis Smith Jr. x Under Armour Debut "Sub-Zero" Kicks Ahead Of Mortal Kombat 11Dennis Smith Jr. creates custom Under Armour sneaker celebrating his favorite MK character.By Kyle Rooney
- Entertainment"Mortal Kombat 11's" First Trailer Is Backed By A Brand New 21 Savage SongSome genius cross-branding.By Brynjar Chapman
- MoviesNetflix April Additions: "Bad Boys," "Scarface" & More (See Full List)"Sin City," " Bill Nye: Science Guy," and "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest" also make an appearance. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicChris Brown Shares New "Mortal Kombat" Inspired Head TattooChris Brown shows love to Sub-Zero.By Chantilly Post
- Original Content10 Best Superhero Video Games Of All TimeFrom 'Arkham City' to 'Spider-Man 2', these are the greatest superhero games ever. By Karlton Jahmal