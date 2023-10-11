Best Horror FPS Games: F.E.A.R, Ghostwire Tokyo And More

The world of first-person shooters (FPS) is vast and varied, from high-octane action-packed titles to those that blend in elements of horror, creating a unique gaming experience. These games seamlessly integrate dim lighting, jumpscares, dark themes, and grotesque monsters into the action, offering players a thrilling ride that's both exciting and terrifying. Let's dive into some of the best horror FPS games that you should consider adding to your collection.

FPS games like DOOM, Borderlands, and Halo have set the standard for action-packed gameplay. But when you introduce elements of horror into this mix, you get a genre that's both exhilarating and spine-chilling. These games slow down the usual FPS pace, allowing for more suspense and tension to build.

Read More: Best Jump Scare Horror Games For Halloween: Until Dawn And More

Spotlight On The Best Horror FPS Games

The Persistence : This game immerses players in a monster-infested space environment via VR headsets. The ever-changing spaceship is filled with surprises. Players must strategize to survive. Death isn't the end here, as players can transfer to clone bodies.

: This game immerses players in a monster-infested space environment via VR headsets. The ever-changing spaceship is filled with surprises. Players must strategize to survive. Death isn't the end here, as players can transfer to clone bodies. Golden Light : This game is a procedurally-generated survival horror FPS. Players delve into the depths of the Gut, facing props that come alive unexpectedly. Its unique atmosphere sets it apart from typical horror FPS games.

: This game is a procedurally-generated survival horror FPS. Players delve into the depths of the Gut, facing props that come alive unexpectedly. Its unique atmosphere sets it apart from typical horror FPS games. Clive Barker’s Undying : This game oozes Barker's signature brand of weirdness and terrifying imagery. Players assist the last living member of the cursed Covenant family, battling through reanimated foes.

: This game oozes Barker's signature brand of weirdness and terrifying imagery. Players assist the last living member of the cursed Covenant family, battling through reanimated foes. Ghostwire: Tokyo : Set in a deserted Tokyo, players face ghosts and occultists. Instead of traditional weapons, players use elemental abilities to combat supernatural threats.

: Set in a deserted Tokyo, players face ghosts and occultists. Instead of traditional weapons, players use elemental abilities to combat supernatural threats. GTFO : A cooperative game where players explore a 66-million-year-old crater filled with deadly creatures. Stealth and strategy are key. Making a sound can awaken the lurking monstrosities.

: A cooperative game where players explore a 66-million-year-old crater filled with deadly creatures. Stealth and strategy are key. Making a sound can awaken the lurking monstrosities. DUSK : Players face cultists and inhuman entities, set to a metal soundtrack. The game offers a vast arsenal, from swords to grenades.

: Players face cultists and inhuman entities, set to a metal soundtrack. The game offers a vast arsenal, from swords to grenades. Painkiller : Set in a gothic environment, players traverse Purgatory, battling Lucifer’s generals to prevent a war between Heaven and Hell.

: Set in a gothic environment, players traverse Purgatory, battling Lucifer’s generals to prevent a war between Heaven and Hell. The Evil Within 2 : A continuation of its predecessor, players explore open environments, facing ghoulish threats.

: A continuation of its predecessor, players explore open environments, facing ghoulish threats. BioShock : Set in the underwater city of Rapture, players face genetically enhanced foes and the remnants of a collapsed society.

: Set in the underwater city of Rapture, players face genetically enhanced foes and the remnants of a collapsed society. Hunt: Showdown : Players enter a nightmarish landscape filled with horrifying bounties. The game is a test of patience and skill, with both monstrous and human adversaries.

: Players enter a nightmarish landscape filled with horrifying bounties. The game is a test of patience and skill, with both monstrous and human adversaries. Doom 64 : A unique entry in the Doom series, this game offers a different tone and revamped demon designs.

: A unique entry in the Doom series, this game offers a different tone and revamped demon designs. F.E.A.R.: Often credited for popularizing FPS horror, this game blends high-powered weapons with supernatural threats

FAQs

What makes a good horror FPS game? A blend of suspenseful horror elements with action-packed FPS gameplay.

Are all horror FPS games supported by VR? No, only some games like The Persistence offer VR support.

Can I play these games on all platforms? Availability varies by game. Some are available on multiple platforms, while others are platform-specific.

Which game is the scariest? It's subjective, but games like "The Evil Within 2" and "F.E.A.R." are known for their intense horror elements.

Are there multiplayer horror FPS games? Yes, games like "GTFO" and "Hunt: Showdown" offer multiplayer experiences.



Read More: Best Horror Games on PlayStation 5: What To Play This Spooky Season