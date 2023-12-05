The Weeknd To Headline "Fortnite's" New "Festival" Game Mode: Watch Trailer

The Weeknd is easily the biggest artist in the entire world right now. Overall, it is wild to think about the moves he has made over the years. He started out as a singer from Toronto who at one time, was living on the street. However, thanks to projects like Trilogy, he was able to become a mysterious name in music. From there, he made Kissland, Beauty Behind The Madness, and a plethora of other chart-topping albums. His legend is cemented and fans are always stunned by his new joints.

He even went on a huge tour this year where he got to play in front of massive crowds. However, his biggest crowd is still yet to come. In fact, it will be here as of Saturday, December 9th when he performs in Fortnite. Eminem just performed in Fortnite for their end-of-chapter event. A new game mode has been added to the game called Fortnite Festival, and The Weeknd will be the very first performer. In the video below, you can find the trailer for the performance, which includes the song "Take My Breath."

The Weeknd x "Fortnite"

What is cool about this new experience is that it is developed by Harmonix who made Rock Band. Consequently, you will get to tap buttons on your controller to play along to the songs. Furthermore, there will be various options for gamers. For instance, some can play this solo, or they can form a band. Overall, it is an ambitious new game mode that can be played apart from the classic Battle Royale. Fortnite is also adding a Lego mode to the game, which shows you how much this whole thing is evolving.

Let us know if you will be watching this concert, in the comments section below. Also, tell us your thoughts on all of these cool additions, coming to Fortnite before the end of the year. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

