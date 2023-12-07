The Weeknd Gets The "Fortnite" Treatment With Numerous Incredible In-Game Skins

The Weeknd is one of the best artists in the world right now. Overall, he is massive and is the most-listened to artist on Spotify. Furthermore, he is showing the world that he can put on massive tours as well. He just went on a worldwide stadium tour and it proved to be a massive success. At this point, fans are very interested about what he will do next. He has been dropping some synth-pop-inspired albums, and fans want to know what the next chapter will be. Knowing The Weeknd, it is going to be special.

As we reported earlier this week, the artist is going to be making an appearance in Fortnite on Saturday. He will be doing this through the new Festival Experience mode. He is the first artist taking part in it, and fans are very intrigued. Overall, this performance will play out much like a game of Rock Band would. Users can play along to the songs on their controllers. Having said that, The Weeknd is also getting some very cool skins. These skins have leaked online, and can be found below.

Read More: The Weeknd's "The Idol" Reviews Are Not Favorable

The Weeknd x Fortnite

Overall, there are a ton of unique skins to be found here. They all match up with different eras of The Weeknd, including his outfits from the most recent tour. There is even a mask that replicates the MF DOOM homage Abel wore throughout his performances. Needless to say, fans are being treated to some amazing stuff here. Of course, you will have to pay for all of this with V Bucks. Whether or not you want these skins, is entirely up to you and your bank account.

Hopefully, this new game mode will live up to the hype. No matter what, The Weeknd's inclusion will have people intrigued. Let us know if you will be playing, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: The Weeknd's Tour Becomes The Highest-Grossing Tour Of The Decade