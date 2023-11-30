The Weekend Tops 12 Billion Streams On Spotify In 2023

Spotify Wrapped season has already given fans a peak at some of the biggest artists in the world and how they performed on Spotify this year. Superstars like Drake and Bad Bunny have shared their extremely impressive streaming numbers already. Spotify itself announced with a series of Billboards all over the world that Taylor Swift was the most-streamed artist on the entire platform this year. Unsurprisingly, the artist who spent much of the first half of the year as the most listened to also has some incredibly impressive numbers.

The Weeknd raked in 12.8 billion streams on Spotify in 2023. Those impressive totals came from 285.2 million different users and added up to 721.7 million hours of listening. Even among impressive numbers from other artists, those are staggering totals. What makes the accomplishment even crazier is that he didn't even release a new album this year. Compared to all three of his biggest contemporaries Drake, Bad Bunny, and Taylor Swift who did drop new projects. Check out the full report on The Weeknd's streaming numbers below.

The Weeknd's Incredible Streaming Totals

Earlier this month, it was officially announced that The Weeknd broke an impressive touring record. Across 30 shows he sold 1.639 million tickets which amounted to a staggering total of $158.1 million. Consequently, that's the highest total ever achieved by a black artist for a European tour.

Fans expecting to catch the tour at stops in Australia and New Zealand may have to wait longer than anticipated. He was originally scheduled to play 11 shows across the two countries in late November and into December. But in a statement shared recently he explained that due to unforeseen circumstances, the tour dates had to be delayed. The dates haven't been canceled entirely, just rescheduled into next year, though specific dates are yet to be announced. What do you think of The Weeknd reaching such impressive streaming totals despite not dropping a new album this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

